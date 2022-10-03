ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
WLOS.com

Buchanan Construction

WLOS.com

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
FOX Carolina

See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
WLOS.com

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
WLOS.com

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
WLOS.com

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
iheart.com

AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"

(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
WLOS.com

Election Services expects record number early and absentee voters

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of absentee by-mail ballots have been requested in Buncombe County for the mid-term elections. Buncombe County Election Services director Corinne Duncan Tuesday said so far, 5,319 mail-in ballots have been requested with as many as 500 returned. That’s more than was requested for the last mid-term elections in 2018.
thebluebanner.net

Hurricane Ian reaches Asheville

Hurricane Ian hit the Asheville area Friday evening, bringing with it cold 50-degree weather and wind. Ian brought light rain on Friday and throughout the weekend.
