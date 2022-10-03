Read full article on original website
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
MJF Returns To The Ring, Wardlow Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - MJF returned to the ring and faced Wheeler Yuta in his first singles match since AEW Double or Nothing. The two rivals delivered a hard-fought match, and MJF clinched the victory with the Salt of the Earth armbar.
Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Plan For Cody Rhodes And The WWE Title
Earlier this year Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW and he made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Seth Rollins in his first match back with the company. In the weeks that followed Cody was being pushed as one of the top stars in the company and he made it clear that winning the WWE Championship was his ultimate goal.
A New Era..Again ! WWE NXT 10/4/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the new era of NXT, kicking off tonight! Including:. -Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction. -Pretty Deadly give a State of the Common Wealth address. -Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 of silliness....
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Mickie James Wants To Deliver Some Of Her Greatest Work With Her 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James is on her "last rodeo", as she previously stated that she will retire if she loses again. During this run, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion wants to deliver some of her best work. James' next test will come at IMPACT Bound For Glory, where she will face...
Sting Wants To Bring Darby Allin To Japan With Him For The Great Muta’s Last Match
Sting couldn't be more honored to be part of the final goodbye to The Great Muta and he's trying to bring his AEW protégé along for the ride. After Great Muta saved Sting from a beatdown courtesy of the House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced Sting would be a part of Muta's retirement match in January 2023 at a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan.
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future
Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
Tony Khan: Chris Jericho Is Having The Best Year Of His Career, He's One Of AEW's MVP Candidates
Over 30 years after Chris Jericho debuted, AEW president Tony Khan says he's having the best year of his career. Jericho has been one of AEW's top stars since the company launched, and he was its first world champion. Three years into AEW's existence, Jericho remains a featured player on TV, and he currently holds the ROH World Championship. Throughout the year, he has had memorable battles with names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/3): Best Friends, Lucha Brothers, And More In Action
The October 3 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/3) ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. Primal...
Molly Belle: Jamie Hayter: My Time
The All Elite Wrestling women’s division has been the focus of much scrutiny over the three-year existence of the company. Some of that is deserved, some not. Much of the frustration can be traced simply to opportunity. More matches for women on television. More stories for them to highlight their skills inside AND outside of the ring. More time, and as much dedication from those behind the scenes as those incredible women performing in front of our eyes every single week.
Tony Khan: I Will For Sure Address Saraya's In-Ring Status At Some Point
If you want to know what Saraya will be doing in AEW, Tony Khan suggests you continue watching the product. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, though didn't clarify if she had been medically cleared to compete.
