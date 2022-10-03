Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Elton John Buys Futuristic Penthouse That Hasn’t Even Been Built Yet
It’s no secret that Elton John has a taste for eye-catching design, both in fashion and interiors. The iconic musician has amassed quite the real estate portfolio over the years, ranging from a colorful art-filled LA home to a palatial English estate. “If I weren’t a musician, I would love to be a decorator,” John told AD in 2000. According to Storeys, the Rocket Man is onto his next design-forward real estate investment: he and his longtime partner, David Furnish, bought a futuristic penthouse in King Toronto, an upcoming luxury development in Toronto’s King West neighborhood.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVOvermind
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
HGTV's Emily Henderson On How To Break The Rules And Still Have A Stunning Bathroom
By breaking some traditional rules when designing your bathroom, you'll have a stunning space. HGTV's Emily Henderson shares advice on designing your bathroom.
I went to get my lips tinted but they swelled so much, I looked like I belonged in Monsters Inc
A WOMAN'S dream of pink lips ended up in a nightmare after she was left looking like a character in Monsters Inc. In the recent months, lip blushing has become all the rage, with countless beauty lovers having pink ink tattooed into their pout. One of those desperate for more...
AOL Corp
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dress up as Cinderella and Prince Charming for granddaughter Rani's 4th birthday
As the daughter of Kate Hudson and granddaughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, little Rani Rose Fujikawa counts as Hollywood royalty. For the tot's fourth birthday, she decided to up the ante with a party fit for a princess — complete with superstar grandparents wearing their fairy tale finest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Designer Breegan Jane Explains How To Use Fake Plants In Your Interior Design
Interior designer, philanthropist, and television personality Breegan Jane explains her secret of designing her interior spaces with fake plants.
A designer’s Paris home showcases styles and periods working together
The elegant home of Samantha Hauvette combines 1930s touches with a 1970s vibe and a patinated modernism
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim Home Accessories Collection
Kim Kardashian is expanding her beauty brand to the home category. Kardashian’s label, called Skkn by Kim, is debuting a five-piece collection of home decor and accessories on Thursday, which is meant to complement the packaging of the brand’s skin care products. Each item in the home accessories collection is crafted from hand-poured concrete and has a minimalist design similar to the skin care’s packaging.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign “When I designed the packaging for my...
Kanye West Meets With Vogue Editor After Getting Checked For Cyberbullying Her
Kanye West promoting White Lives Matter apparel at his recent surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris stirred up all kinds of negative reactions on social media. One of his detractors, Vogue contributor, and global fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who attended the show, said she was “fuming” and “collecting her thoughts” In an Instagram Stories post […]
Modern English just made their late night debut 40 years after the release of 'I Melt With You'
It was all-‘80s, all night as Jimmy Fallon welcomed Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, and Lea Thompson taking viewers back for a nostalgic look at the making of their iconic flicks, and musical guest Modern English for a late-night debut 40 years on!
domino
Drew Barrymore’s New 5-in-1 Appliance Is Here to Banish Countertop Clutter
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Drew Barrymore launched her Beautiful kitchenware line last year, she changed the countertop game. Seemingly inspired by the sage cabinet trend, her debut collection, which touted a double-basket air fryer and a two-slice touch-screen toaster, proved that small appliances can be colorful, functional, and affordable. Now the actor and Flower Home founder may be giving the Crock-Pot some competition with a tool that makes food prep easier, especially in tight quarters. The new 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet eliminates the need for a bunch of individual hands-off products that tend to clutter up your kitchen. This one practically does it all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 Beautiful Green And White Kitchen Ideas To Make The Most Of This Classic Color Combination
Green can be both classic and timeless or retro in a new and trendy way. Pairing it with white makes it less serious while still having an edge of refinement.
We took engagement photos at Olive Garden for a Tuscany feel – they’re stunning and the company gave us a free honeymoon
THIS couple took their engagement photos at Olive Garden and got beautiful shots with a Tuscany feel along with a free honeymoon from the restaurant. They hired Bibbs' longtime friend, Shea Cravens, who owns a photography business, for an engagement photoshoot. Bibb wanted her photos to stand apart from other...
domino
CB2 Brings Back an Italian Designer’s Iconic ’80s Dinnerware, Starting at Just $7
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Leave it to an Italian to design a set of plates in the ’80s that still look fresh today—and CB2 to bring them roaring back to the market. The retailer has reimagined a mix of products from Gianfranco Frattini, the famed designer and architect behind such classics as the Sesann sofa and Boalum lighting. It’s a new collection that closely resembles the Milanese’s iconic designs, from case goods and seating to cocktail coupes and floor lamps, with fresh, modern touches.
oceanhomemag.com
Australian Inspiration Elevates a Modern Manhattan Beach Home
How do you turn a Mediterranean, stucco-style three-story in Manhattan Beach into a modern showstopper that would feel as equally at home in coastal California as in Sydney, Australia? Luis Murillo makes it look easy. Taking cues from the wife’s New Zealand roots and the couple’s time together in Australia,...
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0