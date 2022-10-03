ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
obxtoday.com

North Carolina supports Florida in Hurricane Ian response and recovery

North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
businesstodaync.com

North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million

Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
WTVR-TV

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
wcti12.com

Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
Travel Maven

View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
obxtoday.com

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission now accepting entries for ‘Wildlife in North Carolina’ photo competition

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
