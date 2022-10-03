Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Tracking heavy flooding, strong winds across Hampton Roads & Northeastern NC
We have had team coverage across the region, tracking the severe weather and remnant of Ian. Across the area, we have seen rough surfs, chilly and strong winds, showers, and heavy flooding.
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
PHOTOS: Ian storm winds damage North Carolina Zoo, cleanup efforts close zoo for weekend
Much like many others in North Carolina, NC Zoo rangers find themselves cleaning and picking up debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina supports Florida in Hurricane Ian response and recovery
North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
businesstodaync.com
North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million
Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
WTVR-TV
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
obxtoday.com
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission now accepting entries for ‘Wildlife in North Carolina’ photo competition
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Fifth person confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit North Carolina
“We lost five people to the storm, and we mourn the loss of these people and we send our deepest sympathies to their families,” NC Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Comments / 0