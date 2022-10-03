Read full article on original website
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
CBS 58
Wisconsin native showcasing pumpkin carving skills in Food Network competition 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a dream come true for one Wisconsin-native who has been selected for the next season of Food Network's "Outrageous Pumpkins." Lincoln Bias taught himself how to carve pumpkins and is now set to showcase his skill in front of a worldwide audience. Bias recently moved...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
cwbradio.com
Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
UPMATTERS
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
WEAU-TV 13
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
