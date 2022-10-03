ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

Edward Mitchell
2d ago

can the homeless on Staten Island use the ship also so the homeless can go to the ship and spend the night there also correct

Reply(1)
11
impeach Brandon fjb
2d ago

Democrats are perfectly fine with illegal immigration as long as it's the red states that are suffering the burden until it affects them then suddenly they lose their minds

Reply
4
oops did I say that
2d ago

we can save people that ran from there countries . but we cant save our own that our country starved ..

Reply
9
Related
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost

Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Florida State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
State
Texas State
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
City
Adams, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Borelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Shipping#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Staten Islanders#Navy#The New York Post
whee.net

Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City

(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy