LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO