Gizmodo
U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain
The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Rising UK Covid levels: what’s driving it and what will happen next?
NHS trusts highlight mounting pressures while experts warn of disruption across many different sectors
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
labpulse.com
Daxor highlights study on test in heart failure management
Daxor on Monday highlighted the results of studies from Duke Heart validating the utility of the firm's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test in optimizing the therapeutic management of heart failure patients. The data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022, which took place...
‘This is about empowerment’: the African hub fighting vaccine inequity
WHO-backed facility in Cape Town is aiming to use mRNA to reduce reliance on big pharma, starting with replica Covid jab
labpulse.com
Technology Commercialization
The companies said that as a result of the development, NanoDx is ready to prepare and submit the product for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the aim of eventually commercializing a product based on the technology. Huron Digital taps Audil Virk as president. Virk has...
infomeddnews.com
LREsystem Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership with Ortho Consulting Group
LREsystem Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with leading global expansion specialists Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) to execute all elements of their global commercialisation activity. Under the partnership deal terms, OCG has been granted an equity position in LREsystem Ltd. This aligns with OCG’s commitment to improving patient lives through...
labpulse.com
Sense Biodetection, Abacus dx to distribute instrument-free MDx platform in Australia, New Zealand.
Sense Biodetection on Tuesday announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Abacus dx for the distribution of Sense’s Veros point-of-care molecular testing platform in Australia and New Zealand. Veros is a single-use COVID-19 test that produces PCR-quality results in approximately 15 minutes without an instrument. Using a rapid...
labpulse.com
Artificial Intelligence
U.K. study: Blood test may predict long-COVID risk. A U.K. study led by researchers at University College London (UCL) shows that a blood test performed during the initial infection period may predict who is most likely to develop long COVID. Bionano to use OptraHealth's AI platform for genetic counseling. "We...
technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK
The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
thefastmode.com
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
howafrica.com
WATCH: Nigerian Teen Invents Robot Using Exoskeleton Remote Control
A17-year-old Nigerian boy has invented a robot that is operated with an exoskeleton remote control. This technology reportedly allows an individual to pass commands to a robot by moving body parts. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isah Auwal-Barde said that he developed an affection for...
ffnews.com
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
