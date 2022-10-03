ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Richard Sherman: Geno Smith playing 'high level football,' and the numbers back it up

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
After four weeks, one of the biggest surprises in this 2022 NFL season is how well Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has performed.

The league is taking notice, and that includes some former Seattle legends. After yesterday’s shootout win over the Lions, Richard Sherman shared a tweet saying that Smith is playing some HIGH level football.

Praise from peers is nice, but the numbers back it up, as well.

The Seahawks are among the league leaders in several advanced offensive statistics. For one, they rank second in success rate behind only the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.

Seattle also ranks second in EPA per drive:

Smith ranks first in completion percentage over expected:

In fact, Smith’s accuracy has been historically great. No other quarterback in NFL history has had a higher completion percentage through the first four games of a single season:

This chart shows when you combine CPOE and EPA/play, Smith is in a league of his own right now compared to the other 31 starters.

It’s just a little early to get carried away with all this hype, but if Smith continues to perform at this level the rest of the season he has to at least be in the conversation.

