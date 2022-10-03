ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon

Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
City
Grand Prairie, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County Fair underway in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Fannin County Fair is underway in Bonham. The event is taking place at the Multi-Purpose Complex, 700 FM 87, and includes a full schedule of activities -- from pig races to a tractor pull to a robotics contest. Plus the traditional carnival rides, vendors, music...
BONHAM, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins’ Hicks gains recognition on regional, national scale at conference

Hopkins County AgriLife extension agent Johanna Hicks implemented new and unique programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to share her love of all things family and consumer science, and the southern region of the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences recognized her excellence with a first place award at their annual conference.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libby#Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS19

Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup Huge Success

The top rated steak judged at Saturday’s Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup was prepared by a Junior Championship cook-off, a young competitor who scored 5 points higher than any of the other Ribeye Roundup competitors. Page Sloan of Dallas, a competitor in the 7-12 year category in the Junior...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
mckinneychristian.org

See You at the Pole

On Wednesday, September 28, McKinney Christian Academy participated in See You at the Pole, a national prayer event. From 7am-7:25am, MCA families were invited to pray for our school and country around the campus cross. A student led prayer time included junior Jacob Dover-Smith, senior Sydney Scrivner, freshman Dylan Neuner and many other members of the MCA student body who attended to pray for their classmates, school and country.
MCKINNEY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/4

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
kut.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy