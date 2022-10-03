NYPD posts photos of individuals sought as witnesses in grisly dismemberment case out of Brooklyn

Read full article on original website
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
Man shot during a struggle with two suspects in East Harlem, police say
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg last month during a struggle with two men trying to steal his belongings in East Harlem, police said Wednesday. The 44-year-old victim was standing in front of 2314 First Ave. on Sept. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. when the suspects, one acting as […]
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
Watch: Gunman fires several shots at a man in Soundview
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman was caught on surveillance video firing his weapon multiple times at another man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said. Shots rang out near Gleason and Croes avenues in Soundview at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect was walking southbound on Croes Avenue when he confronted an unknown man in […]
Retired NYPD detective wounded by gang gunfire in Harlem; intended target grazed
A retired NYPD detective was wounded by a stray bullet in Harlem on Tuesday morning in a hail of gang gunfire that also grazed the shooters’ intended target, police sources said. Victim Terence Felder was on his way to his current job as an investigative consultant for the city Administration for Children’s Services about 6:55 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen with a bullet that also struck ...
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
FDNY responds to call of fire in Sanitation truck on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a call of a fire in a Sanitation truck in New Brighton on Thursday morning. There were no injuries in the incident reported at 7:54 a.m. on the 100 block of St. Marks Place, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
Pair of pickpockets steal wallet of woman, 75, in Brooklyn: NYPD
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of pickpockets who stole a 75-year-old woman’s wallet in a Brighton Beach grocery store. The victim was inside the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue around noon on Sept. 14 when a man and a woman […]
Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman on 7-Train: NYPD
The police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on board a Flushing-bound 7 train in Queens Monday. The suspect allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman at around 6 p.m. on the train as it was approaching the Mets – Willets Point station. The suspect, police say, stood behind the victim and then grabbed her buttocks.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn
Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and the father of three was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.
Gambino associate Anthony Pandrella sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for murder and robbery
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – On Wednesday in Brooklyn Federal Court, Anthony Pandrella, 63, an associate of the Gambino crime family operating in Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his longtime friend, Vincent Zito, 77, a Sheepshead Bay loan shark. The sentencing took place before...
