ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD posts photos of individuals sought as witnesses in grisly dismemberment case out of Brooklyn

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Watch: Gunman fires several shots at a man in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman was caught on surveillance video firing his weapon multiple times at another man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said. Shots rang out near Gleason and Croes avenues in Soundview at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect was walking southbound on Croes Avenue when he confronted an unknown man in […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Dismemberment#Violent Crime#The Daily News
Daily News

Retired NYPD detective wounded by gang gunfire in Harlem; intended target grazed

A retired NYPD detective was wounded by a stray bullet in Harlem on Tuesday morning in a hail of gang gunfire that also grazed the shooters’ intended target, police sources said. Victim Terence Felder was on his way to his current job as an investigative consultant for the city Administration for Children’s Services about 6:55 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen with a bullet that also struck ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Pair of pickpockets steal wallet of woman, 75, in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of pickpockets who stole a 75-year-old woman’s wallet in a Brighton Beach grocery store. The victim was inside the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue around noon on Sept. 14 when a man and a woman […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman on 7-Train: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on board a Flushing-bound 7 train in Queens Monday. The suspect allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman at around 6 p.m. on the train as it was approaching the Mets – Willets Point station. The suspect, police say, stood behind the victim and then grabbed her buttocks.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy