Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
DOTD accepts $49.7 million bid for 2 new Cameron ferry boats
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has accepted a low bid of $49.7 million for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma bid $49,706,865 for the project. The new boats, which will be...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles council votes to reinstate ‘Mayor’s Commission on Disabilities’
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
KPLC TV
Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9. This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
KPLC TV
Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban is now in effect for Jeff Davis Parish, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury. This adds the parish to the growing list of areas currently under a burn ban due to dry conditions throughout the state. A burn ban means all...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: If my neighbor’s rotten tree falls on my garage, who is responsible?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My neighbor’s rotten tree is probably going to hit my garage when it falls. I have taken pictures and contacted him, but the tree remains. Is there anything else that can be done?. ANSWER: It...
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
KPLC TV
Women’s Fall Conference 2022
Make plans to attend the Women’s Fall Conference for a day of education, motivation and rejuvenation!. October 20th at the Lake Charles Civic Center, choose the 4 workshops you’d like to attend and learn something new. Session 1. Why Weight! with CHRISTUS Ochsner surgeon Dr. Matias Nauts. A...
KPLC TV
Welsh raising pay for I-10 detail, also raising traffic fines
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh is raising the pay for officers working off-duty traffic details on I-10. The pay will increase from $35 to $50 for working the traffic enforcement detail (TED). All traffic fines are being increased by $40, with the exception of seat belt violations, which are set...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for some Kinder residents
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some residents in Kinder, according to Southwest Allen Water Disctrict 2. The advisory was in effect for residents in Kinder along Lauderdale Rd., north of Hwy 190.
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
KPLC TV
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the flu season now in full swing, seniors are being encouraged by healthcare providers to get a little extra protection from an extra-strength vaccine. Bridget Joseph is a local senior from the Lake Charles area and says she didn’t always get the vaccine, “At...
Comments / 0