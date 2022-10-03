ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KPLC TV

DOTD accepts $49.7 million bid for 2 new Cameron ferry boats

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has accepted a low bid of $49.7 million for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma bid $49,706,865 for the project. The new boats, which will be...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9. This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban is now in effect for Jeff Davis Parish, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury. This adds the parish to the growing list of areas currently under a burn ban due to dry conditions throughout the state. A burn ban means all...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Women’s Fall Conference 2022

Make plans to attend the Women’s Fall Conference for a day of education, motivation and rejuvenation!. October 20th at the Lake Charles Civic Center, choose the 4 workshops you’d like to attend and learn something new. Session 1. Why Weight! with CHRISTUS Ochsner surgeon Dr. Matias Nauts. A...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh raising pay for I-10 detail, also raising traffic fines

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh is raising the pay for officers working off-duty traffic details on I-10. The pay will increase from $35 to $50 for working the traffic enforcement detail (TED). All traffic fines are being increased by $40, with the exception of seat belt violations, which are set...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for some Kinder residents

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some residents in Kinder, according to Southwest Allen Water Disctrict 2. The advisory was in effect for residents in Kinder along Lauderdale Rd., north of Hwy 190.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Extra-strength flu shots for seniors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the flu season now in full swing, seniors are being encouraged by healthcare providers to get a little extra protection from an extra-strength vaccine. Bridget Joseph is a local senior from the Lake Charles area and says she didn’t always get the vaccine, “At...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

