Allentown, PA

ronald burns
2d ago

It's insane how I see these young kids driving like lunatics blowing through red lights and stop signs in Allentown. also seeing route 309 and route 100 excess speeds of 70 and above miles an hour and throwing trash out their car windows desameting America, they have no respect for anything including theirselves!

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown makes traffic changes near Dieruff HS after woman fatally struck by car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The City of Allentown announced on social media Wednesday night that traffic changes have been made on Irving Street near Louis E. Dieruff High School. According to the city's post, the speed limit has been lowered to 25 mph from 30 mph, two new signs have been installed to alert drivers to the change in speed limit and the white paint on the crosswalks have gotten a new coat.
WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Warren County house fire

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing teen from Allen Twp. found safe

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A teenager who ran away from home in Northampton County has been found safe. Justin Nunamacher, 16, had left his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, police said in a news release. He has now been reunited with his family.
Daily Voice

80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says

An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
WBRE

Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Newswatch 16

One dead after Carbon County crash

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead following a crash in Carbon County. According to the coroner, Patricia Rodenbach was driving when she collided with another car at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove in Mahoning Township on August 16. The 80-year-old died last...
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman injured in weekend shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are...
WBRE

Police search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
