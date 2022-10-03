ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The City of Allentown announced on social media Wednesday night that traffic changes have been made on Irving Street near Louis E. Dieruff High School. According to the city's post, the speed limit has been lowered to 25 mph from 30 mph, two new signs have been installed to alert drivers to the change in speed limit and the white paint on the crosswalks have gotten a new coat.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO