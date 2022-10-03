STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Beverly McVicar, 90, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was raised in Gerristen Beach, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island, in 1964 where she resided for 50 years before moving to Scott Twp., P.A., in 2013 where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into Glenmaura Senior Living in 2020. Before retiring she worked at Frist Investors in New Jersey as an assistant supervisor. She was a member of Holy Child Parish while she lived in Staten Island. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO