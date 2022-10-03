Read full article on original website
These 10 Staten Island schools performed the strongest on state math exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, it marked the first time in two years that parents and schools were able to see the progress students made in the subjects. It also gave a clear...
Here’s how this S.I. school hopes to increase parent engagement | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island elementary school opened a laundry and parent room to help improve family engagement in the school community. PS 78 in Stapleton celebrated the opening of the new facility — called The Phoenix Institute — on Oct. 7. “Anyone who knows...
Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Westerleigh was one of 11 firefighters commemorated at the 25th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday. “We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 11, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Beverly McVicar, 90, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was raised in Gerristen Beach, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island, in 1964 where she resided for 50 years before moving to Scott Twp., P.A., in 2013 where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into Glenmaura Senior Living in 2020. Before retiring she worked at Frist Investors in New Jersey as an assistant supervisor. She was a member of Holy Child Parish while she lived in Staten Island. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Golfers honor a fallen firefighter while raising money for the GRACE Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Under sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures, the weatherman couldn’t have been any more cooperative — and the charity event any more complete — when the GRACE Foundation played host to its annual golf outing at Silver Lake Golf Club. Each year...
The Richmond County Orchestra will host free concert in memory of longtime Staten Island music aficionado Lou Siani Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Richmond County Orchestra presents a free concert Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Grymes Hill campus of St. John’s University that will celebrate the life of Louis Siani, a Richmond County Orchestra board member, an orchestra leader, Staten Island music teacher and World War II veteran, who died in April at 95.
S.I. school hosts dance-a-thon to support 9-year-old student with sickle cell disease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Micah Thomas was born, he underwent the mandated newborn screening for sickle cell disease. When the news came back that Micah had the disease, he became one of the roughly 2,000 children born each year with the inherited red blood cell disorder. Now, at...
PHOTOS: More than 3,000 people attend the JCC’s Second Annual Fall Harvest Festival
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island hosted over 3,000 people at its second annual free Fall Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, under a beautiful, sunny sky. “This festival exceeded all our expectations! We were pleasantly surprised by how many families joined us...
Budding entrepreneurs open laser center with a ‘passion’ for helping others
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For Marisol Martinez and Elia Salgado, the process of laser hair removal is more than just typical beauty upkeep -- it’s an extremely personal experience that can be potentially life-changing. “We have worked with people of all backgrounds and skin types, and regularly treat women...
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Concord on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Christian Pentecostal Church, 1020 Targee St. In recent years, active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of concern throughout...
First-timer wins Staten Island Half marathon; non-binary division crowns inaugural champion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Manhattan College runner Pelle Nogueira, an all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country selection in 2020-21, won the Staten Island Half-Marathon yesterday in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 41 seconds. The New York Road Runners event, a final NYC Marathon tuneup for many, drew crowds...
‘Not happy with my government’: As concerns about meeting basic needs mount, more buses with migrants arrive on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Families seeking asylum in the United States arrived to hotel in Travis Monday night as Mayor Eric Adams clambered to address the surge of migrants within the five boroughs. A bus holding around one dozen people dropped off passengers at the Comfort Inn just after...
Residents express outrage as city says no funds have been allocated to fix Pier 1 on North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been more than five years since an important expanse of the St. George waterfront was deemed unsafe and shuttered, leaving a significant pause in the esplanade and barring North Shore residents from using one of their most charming amenities. And now, the community is demanding answers.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
We have an ethical responsibility to help asylum seekers (letter to the editor)
In a recent press conference, several local Republican representatives spoke out against housing asylum seekers in a Travis motel. One politician said, and I quote: “I think this city and Staten Island, in particular, are being put in a situation to support individuals that we’re not obligated to support.”
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
It opened as the Shalimar. Then it became the Excelsior Grand. Now it’s HL Supermarket, a Chinese food emporium.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The former home to Excelsior Grand and Shalimar catering halls is taking shape as an HL Supermarket. The Chinese grocer will be opening in about a month, a representative at its Brooklyn flagship location confirmed. HL Supermarket in Staten Island will be located at 2380...
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
