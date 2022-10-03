Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO