ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Important dates as the 2022-23 season approaches

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The calendar has turned to October, which means the college basketballs season is almost upon us. The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Ferris State on Nov. 4. The regular season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Purdue Fort Wayne. Per Jeff Goodman, the program will also travel to Florida State for a closed-doors exhibition at a date that is yet to be determined.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
msureporter.com

Mavericks open season against No. 2 Gophers￼

After a tough exhibition game loss at the hands of the unranked University of Nebraska-Omaha, the #5-ranked Minnesota State University Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to kick off their regular season action this weekend against the #2-ranked University of Minnesota. The Mavericks will make the drive up I-169 to Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night before returning to Mankato for a Saturday-night tilt.
MANKATO, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County Football Review and Preview for Week 5 and Week 6

Welcome to our sixth edition of the Wright County football review and preview. Every week I will take a quick look at each high school football team in Wright County with observations from the week before and predictions for the next week. Hope you enjoy it. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
fox9.com

What happens when schools can't find refs for sports?

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - High school sports are well underway in Minnesota, but you might have noticed there are fewer men and women in stripes. There is a referee shortage plaguing the state. There have certainly been some cancellations due to the ref shortage. Not necessarily, the varsity contests, but...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
willmarradio.com

Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
Bring Me The News

Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Mayor Frey reacts

Minneapolis' community safety commissioner has walked back comments made towards multiple Twitter users Thursday night, saying he "regretted" his tone. "The way I engaged with constituents last night on Twitter did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team. I care deeply about the success of our community safety work in Minneapolis, and I know building trust happens one interaction at a time. I regret the tone of my responses, and I'm committed to respectful, constructive engagement with the communities we serve."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy