Michigan basketball: Important dates as the 2022-23 season approaches
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The calendar has turned to October, which means the college basketballs season is almost upon us. The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Ferris State on Nov. 4. The regular season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Purdue Fort Wayne. Per Jeff Goodman, the program will also travel to Florida State for a closed-doors exhibition at a date that is yet to be determined.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
msureporter.com
Mavericks open season against No. 2 Gophers￼
After a tough exhibition game loss at the hands of the unranked University of Nebraska-Omaha, the #5-ranked Minnesota State University Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to kick off their regular season action this weekend against the #2-ranked University of Minnesota. The Mavericks will make the drive up I-169 to Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night before returning to Mankato for a Saturday-night tilt.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Football Review and Preview for Week 5 and Week 6
Welcome to our sixth edition of the Wright County football review and preview. Every week I will take a quick look at each high school football team in Wright County with observations from the week before and predictions for the next week. Hope you enjoy it. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
fox9.com
What happens when schools can't find refs for sports?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - High school sports are well underway in Minnesota, but you might have noticed there are fewer men and women in stripes. There is a referee shortage plaguing the state. There have certainly been some cancellations due to the ref shortage. Not necessarily, the varsity contests, but...
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
Minnesota Associated Press Week 5 High School Football Rankings
The Cannon Falls Bombers lost last Friday to the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on a 13 yard field goal with two seconds to go in the game at Rochester. This week's Minnesota Associated Press High School Football Rankings dropped them to #6, I believe. The AP actually have Rochester Lourdes in...
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Mayor Frey reacts
Minneapolis' community safety commissioner has walked back comments made towards multiple Twitter users Thursday night, saying he "regretted" his tone. "The way I engaged with constituents last night on Twitter did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team. I care deeply about the success of our community safety work in Minneapolis, and I know building trust happens one interaction at a time. I regret the tone of my responses, and I'm committed to respectful, constructive engagement with the communities we serve."
Former KARE 11 anchor Pat Miles opens up about loss, planning for own mortality in new book
MINNEAPOLIS — Even at 72 years old, Pat Miles' golf swing is as smooth as butter. “It's always been a place where I can go and get away from the world,” said Pat Miles, Hall of Fame broadcaster and former KARE 11 anchor. The golf course is her...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000
Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Video shows speeding drivers using Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake
A motorist's dashcam captured two dangerous drivers traveling at high speeds in a Minneapolis bike lane. Reddit user Alex captured the incident Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on E. 28th St. The two cars can be seen speeding in the bike lanes before cutting back into traffic at the intersection of S. 12th Ave., passing by Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
