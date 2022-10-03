There’s no denying it: Here at ELLE, we love fashion—we’re a fashion magazine, after all. And we have a lot to say about it. From our favorite leather jackets for the season to the most comfortable pairs of high heels, we’re almost always talking shop(ping). Lately, though, we’ve been discussing one thing and one thing only: the best clogs. Not to be confused with mules or slip-on loafers, clogs are a little chunkier and a little funkier (like the oft-polarizing Crocs). Of course, there are also some minimalist-friendly styles like the tried-and-true Birkenstock clogs, which have been having a major moment on the streets and in our closets. Regardless of the specific style or how we plan to wear them this fall, we simply can’t get enough. In terms of styling, options abound (the way you can wear them with socks? That’ll easily replace your cute fall boots). Without further ado, keep scrolling to see our wish list of the very best styles on the market right now.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO