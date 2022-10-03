ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Dave Chappelle to bring standup act to Value City Arena on New Year's Eve

By The Entertainment Staff
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq58f_0iKCZofm00

Award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will bring his standup comedy show to Value City Arena on New Year's Eve.

Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. His work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy specials Sticks & Stones (2020) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2018), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host The Midnight Miracle, a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.

Jeff Dunham:Jeff Dunham and his puppet pals coming to Columbus' Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30

The comedian has also come under scrutiny for some of his comments, including those made during a surprise appearance at the John Mulaney show in Columbus in May in which Chappelle was criticized on social media for what some in attendance said were jokes targeting the LGBTQ community.

According to attendees, Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, was a surprise opener for Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour stop at Value City Arena. There is no footage from the event, as attendees were required to lock their phones up before the show, Variety reported.

Likewise, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed when Chappelle performs on Dec. 31.

Tickets for Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

