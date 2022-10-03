ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Two Chemung County men charged with assaulting fellow inmates

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmates in the Chemung County Jail have been arrested after they attacked other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that Trevor Dieffenbah, 40, of Elmira Heights and Cody Doane, 29, of Elmira, are both in the Jail on separate charges.

Both men are accused of assaulting other inmates and causing injury. The arrest reports from the Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm whether the two attacks were related.

Dieffenbah and Doane were both charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony). They are scheduled to be arraigned in the Elmira City Court at a later date.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

