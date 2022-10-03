Jackson High softball bounces. back from tough week with 7-4 defeat of Morgan County

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High football beats Douglass 18-10, prepares for 'Backyard Brawl' with Mary Persons
After home losses to Lamar County and Sandy Creek, the Jackson Red Devils were looking to get back on a winning track before heading into their region competition. They did just that on Sept. 29, with an 18-10 win over Douglass of Atlanta. The game was moved to Thursday after...
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
dawgnation.com
Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Descendant of Chief McIntosh speaks to Butts County Historical Society
On Sept. 22, the Butts County Historical Society hosted Gary William McIntosh, the great, great, great grandson of Chief William McIntosh. He told the local historical society the following story about about the McIntosh family. William McIntosh Sr. sailed from Scotland and landed in Savannah. Soon after, he traveled across Georgia and over to Alabama and set up a trading post. There he fell in love with a Native girl who was the daughter of a Creek chief. The couple had a son and named him William McIntosh.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Trick or treating events planned across Butts County
JACKSON — Butts County has several Halloween trick-or-treating events planned for the area’s tiny ghosts and goblins and their families. Indian Springs State Park will again present its Trick-or-Treat Trail. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Designed for children 12 and under, this event will be held at the Indian Springs State Park Group Camp off Cenie Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-car accident in Monroe County on Wednesday near Juliette, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Double Springs Road shutdown at Briscoe Reservoir due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir. WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Clarkk's Grove expansion gets final approval from city of Covington
COVINGTON — A zoning change that will allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district was given final approval by the Covington City Council Monday, with one change in the development conditions. The council opted to remove a condition recommended by the city’s planning staff that would require...
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
The Citizen Online
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
Albany Herald
Four plead guilty in financial aid fraud case involving sham university in Columbus
ATLANTA -- Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Ala.; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Keisha Diane Andrews, 44, Old...
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Comments / 0