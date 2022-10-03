ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple sentenced for taking money from elderly relative

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A husband and wife have been sentenced to up to three years in prison after they were convicted of illegally taking nearly $50,000 from the man’s elderly father, who suffered from dementia.

Prosecutors said that Kile Madsen, 56, and Debora Madsen, 53, of Potsdam, New York, used the money, which was taken between 2015 and 2016, at casinos and at Kile Madsen’s business. They were indicted in 2018, after Kile Madsen’s father, of Hollis, had died.

The Madsens were sentenced Friday.

A jury convicted them of theft and conspiracy charges in July.

An attorney for Debora Madsen declined to comment. Kile Madsen’s attorney was out of the office and unavailable to comment.

