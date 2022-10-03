ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsfield, MA

See the 2,480 pound pumpkin that just won the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off

By Stephanie Raymond
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBxbM_0iKCZFyT00

The annual 'All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off' is complete.

A 2,480-pound pumpkin was crowned the winner at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Jamie Graham has been growing pumpkins for the last ten years, but this was the first time he has ever won first place.

He took home an $8,500 cash prize.

Graham's kids named the gigantic gourd "Bear Swipe" because their dad has had problems with black bears clawing at his pumpkins.

"Bear Swipe" not only broke the fair record for the largest pumpkin, it broke the Massachusetts state record as well.

"Currently it's the 4th biggest pumpkin in the world this year, and 11th biggest undamaged pumpkin ever grown," Graham wrote on Instagram . "It was an amazing surreal intense experience."

The pumpkin will be on display in the vegetable barn at the fair until October 10.

"I'm not sure what I'll do with it afterward," Graham told Today . "I think I want to turn it into a jack-o’-lantern."

Graham said he also plans to donate seeds from Bear Swipe to various pumpkin clubs and other giant pumpkin growers so they can try their hand at producing a record breaker.

TOPSFIELD, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
