Get in the Spirit With These New Hampshire-Inspired Halloween Costumes
It's that time of year again, folks. If you haven't already, it's time to start planning what you're gonna be for Halloween this year. And yes, this reminder doesn't just apply to the kiddos and families out there. This writer's in her 20s and loves finding an excuse to dress up for the holiday, whether that's for a get-together, local Halloween event, or other occasion. It's all part of the fun, after all, and who says adults can't enjoy the festivities, too?
Don’t Complain: 7 Reasons Why You’re Lucky to Live in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This day in age, the saying "the grass is always greener on the other side" has never reigned more true. With social media and comparison culture, we are constantly measuring our own lives up to the lives of people we follow on Instagram, who are sometimes complete strangers! On Instagram, everyone's house looks bigger, hair looks shinier, car looks newer, etc. It can make even the most mentally stable heads of humans want to explode. But you can't know what a person's life is actually like by simply looking at their highlight reel. We have A LOT to be grateful for. It's normal to need reminding of that sometimes.
Zombies, Axe Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Carnival Games: New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Rules New England’s Fall Fun
It's safe to say that New England prides itself on fall festivals. Anything fall is our total domain, and we will always own it. That's why our festivals are so huge, attracting tens of thousands for just a single day event. That's crazy fun, for sure. One of the biggest...
Michael Myers of 'Halloween' Is Hiding in Every Photo for This New Hampshire Home Listing
Anyone can link up with a real estate agent and list a home for sale on the usual go-to real estate websites. And in those listings, anyone can plaster up pictures of every single room in the house and the yard and call it a day. But not everyone can...
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each New England State
It’s that time of year, where we go from chuckling about our kids’ hijinks to demanding a three-day waiting period before they can purchase soap, eggs, or toilet paper. That’s right, it's Halloween, and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. Now the panic sets in. What treats...
2 More New Hampshire Restaurants Will Be on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
There are so many restaurant shows out there in the world, but it seems that one loves coming to New England. I am talking about Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Over the years, Guy Fieri has visited restaurants across both Maine and New Hampshire to put on the show.
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin
The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair
When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
Stunning Views While Riding a Horse on Popham Beach Is Your Next Maine Adventure
Picture a majestic vacation on a white sandy beach overlooking the great blue sea. I immediately envision what could be an Old Spice commercial of a long-haired lady in a flowy white dress on an open beach at sunset with a horse on the shore. Majestic, right?. Well, I’m kind...
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
’80s Slasher Michael Myers Models to Help Sell This New Hampshire Home for Sale
Some house listings go viral due to the price, while others go viral if a celebrity once lived there. One house in Weare, New Hampshire, is going viral for a completely different reason. Tommy Bolduc created a real estate listing for 73 Guys Lane in Weare, NH, that is getting...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
