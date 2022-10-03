ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

XXL Mag

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West

Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It

Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly responded to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Coolio Dead at 59 – Report

Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
XXL Mag

Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

PnB Rock Murder Suspect Identified, Considered Armed and Dangerous

UPDATE (Sept. 28):. The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the murder of PnB Rock. According to TMZ, an unidentified male 17-year-old, who authorities say is the son of the previously identified suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is responsible for the shooting that killed the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers

Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Ignores Paparazzo Questions About Canceled Show After Videos Surface of Him Partying

Lil Baby was mum when recently questioned by a paparazzo about missing a recent festival in Vancouver. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), TMZ caught up with Lil Baby and his crew in Beverly Hills, Calif. The celebrity news site's cameraperson proceeded to query the rapper as to why he didn't make his scheduled appearance at the 2022 Breakout Festival despite being filmed partying in Las Vegas the night before.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
XXL Mag

Symba Talks Overcoming Tough Times as He Breaks Down Lyrics for ‘Never End Up Broke Pt. 2′ Featuring Pusha T

Symba on "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" featuring Pusha T. "Long nights, no lights, dreamin' ’bout a Benz/No rice, just ice, nothin' in the fridge/Sick of makin' friends, all they do is burn a bridge/I’m drownin' in my sins, I never learned how to swim/My life jacket Celine, swim trunks Supreme/Just left the scene in Alexander McQueen/I remember nights I was too broke to think, this shit deep/I lost more money than sleep/I was watchin' corners, I ain’t never mop the floor/Touched a hundred thousand in 20s from doin' chores/Mama was a queenpin, Coretta with cream/She was sellin' dreams to Martin Luther, the fiend/For Christmas, I bought the block choppas and triple beams/Four-wheelers, four-fours and a bunch of bowls/I guess it’s safe to say a nigga finally reached his goals/’Cause all I ever wanted was to never end up broke"
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Actor Trevante Rhodes Shares the Lyrics He Wishes He’d Written on J. Cole’s Song ‘Applying Pressure’

The best thing about hip-hop to actor Trevante Rhodes is the lyrics. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. One of the most captivating facets of an entertainer is their ability to be multidimensional. Trevante Rhodes shares that side of himself with the roles he picks. The Louisiana-born, Texas-bred actor is known for his breakout role in the groundbreaking 2016 movie Moonlight and other films including The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Bird Box, The Predator and more. Now, the 32-year-old actor showcases his talents on television by playing Mike Tyson in Hulu’s Mike. While Tyson has had longstanding ties to the hip-hop community, Trevante has a love for the genre as well. Here, he speaks about the music he loves, lyrics he’s fond of and more.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – Mavi

Words are powerful. The things that an artist says within or outside of their music matter in a distinct way. Every rapper doesn't need to be serious or push towards a goal, but in reality, their subject matter ties to their image, considering it's a peek into their life or how they see themselves. Mavi, a 22-year-old rapper from Charlotte, uses his music as not just an explanation of himself, but how he views the world and, specifically, Black people. A deeply layered young act who raps about liberation, love, protecting women, his personal growth and more, he has amassed a loyal fan base by remaining true to himself.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Woman Connected to 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested for Accessory to Murder

A second suspect has been arrested for involvement in the murder of PnB Rock. The woman in custody is connected to the 17-year-old male who allegedly shot the rapper. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they took Shauntel Trone, 38, into custody after an investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death led to her being involved. She was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Gardena, Calif. Trone was apprehended with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD/FBI Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau LAPD/ATF Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau’s Community Safety Unit and South Bureau Homicide Division, and booked on a charge of accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
NFL
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

