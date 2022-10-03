ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagles Hopelessly Try To Defend Their Nest As Bear Attacks The Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Cubs Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Climb Into A Hammock

We’ve all been there as kids. Your parents put up a cool swing in the backyard, and it looks like the ideal toy… Until you try to climb into it and it flips over every single time because it’s a damn hammock. Needless to say, that’s exactly what these black bears were going through once they noticed this contraption sitting in somebody’s backyard. They appear to be relatively young black bear cubs, and out of curiosity, they decide to test […] The post Black Bear Cubs Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Climb Into A Hammock first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
