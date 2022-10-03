Read full article on original website
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Wisconsin Man Finds Remains Of Big Whitetail Buck Who Chased A Doe Off A Cliff
A buck in the rut knows one thing and one thing only… chasing does. It’s the one-time hunters have a slight advantage on these incredibly intelligent animals. Hoping they will slip up and make a mistake out chasing a woman. There are certainly a few parallels between humans...
Grizzly mauls hunter after he finds her cubs
A mother grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Alaska on Tuesday after he approached her three cubs, authorities said.
Black Bear Puts Cougar In Its Place, Proves The Forest Belongs To Him
In the age old battle of “which animal would beat another animal in a fight,” give me bears all day, every day. What type of bear? Doesn’t matter, unless they’re fighting a bigger one. Now I’m a big cougar fan (the wild cats guys, calm down),...
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
Bald Eagles Hopelessly Try To Defend Their Nest As Bear Attacks The Eaglets
Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but wants a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Heartbreaking story of killer whale named Hugo who ‘killed himself’ by repeatedly ramming head against tank
HUGO the killer whale was said to have been so unhappy in his captivity at an aquarium that he slammed his head into the wall of his tank until he died. The orca suffered a brain aneurysm after repeatedly ramming against the edge of his enclosure in a case often cited by animal rights activists as proof whales should not be kept at sea parks.
[VIDEO] Mountain lion lurks in the bushes as unsuspecting jogger passes by
We share space with some pretty amazing wildlife in Colorado, so it is always important to be aware of your surroundings. A video, shared online by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying, shows the moment an unsuspecting person jogged right passed a mountain lion that was hiding in the bushes nearby. The...
Brave Man Wearing Flip Flops Slaps Black Bear Right Across The Face: “I Just Sucker Punched A Bear”
One of the things about living in the country, or a rural area, a wooded area… you just never know what kind of critters are gonna be lurking in your barn, in your garage, or around the property. Unfortunately for those in bear country, you’re dealing with one of...
Black Bear Cubs Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Climb Into A Hammock
We’ve all been there as kids. Your parents put up a cool swing in the backyard, and it looks like the ideal toy… Until you try to climb into it and it flips over every single time because it’s a damn hammock. Needless to say, that’s exactly what these black bears were going through once they noticed this contraption sitting in somebody’s backyard. They appear to be relatively young black bear cubs, and out of curiosity, they decide to test […] The post Black Bear Cubs Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Climb Into A Hammock first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch a Young Grizzly Bear Take Down a Bison After a Protracted Battle
A grizzly bear and a bison faced off near a popular Yellowstone National Park trail in May 2020—and a local family was there to record the epic showdown. Michael Daus posted the video on YouTube. The action occurred at the Grand Prismatic Geyser trailhead. The video begins with a...
WATCH: Idaho Dog Hates Vacuums More Than All Others
Most dogs absolutely hate vacuum cleaners. I had an English bulldog that would lose her mind every time the vacuum fired up, but I can't say I remember her ever sicking the thing. Vacuum cleaners and dogs go together about as well as Boise State and Nevada. I'm not sure...
