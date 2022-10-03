MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:
Bonus Match 5
13-19-20-32-36, Bonus: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six; Bonus: three)
Cash4Life
12-25-30-42-52, Cash Ball: 2
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, forty-two, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
MultiMatch
02-03-17-30-40-43
(two, three, seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-8-2
(zero, four, eight, two)
Pick 4 Midday
8-9-5-9
(eight, nine, five, nine)
Pick 5 Evening
0-2-1-4-8
(zero, two, one, four, eight)
Pick 5 Midday
2-6-2-1-4
(two, six, two, one, four)
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
