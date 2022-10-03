MD Lottery

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Coming off consecutive victories to get them to .500, coach Mike Vrabel told his Tennessee Titans there was much more to accomplish because half the NFL is 2-2 at this point. It’s actually just below half, but who’s counting? Now facing the Washington Commanders, who have lost three in a row and struggled to find their footing, the Titans are seeking bigger and better things after getting their season on the right track. “We flipped the narrative from the first two weeks, but really (it is) just being able to keep the trend going and keep winning,” veteran wide receiver Robert Woods said. “The first quarter of this season, the first four, doesn’t matter. It’s a long season, we got to win this one at Washington. That’s the most important one lined up and really once you get that ball rolling and keep the momentum, have the guys playing fast, playing confident and having fun, I think that’s what we need to see.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 53 MINUTES AGO