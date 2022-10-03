Barack & Michelle Obama Cozy Up On The Beach For Her 30th Anniversary Tribute

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Happy anniversary to Barack and Michelle Obama! The former president and first lady celebrated 30 years of marriage with a pair of sweet Instagram photos together on Monday, October 3. Michelle, 58, shared a sweet photo of the two of them walking together on the beach, as well as a throwback to their wedding photo back in 1992.

In the photo, the former president, 61, and first lady walked barefoot with white sneakers in their hands. Michelle stunned in a beige pair of pants and a matching sweater over a white t-shirt. Barack sported a black sweater and some bunched-up khakis as well as a white cap. They also revealed that they’d written “Barack + Michelle” in the sand. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, Barack Obama,” she wrote in the caption.

Barack shared another photo that seemed like it was taken during the same beach day with him cuddling up to his wife while sitting on a rock. “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” he wrote in the caption.

Michelle’s sweet tribute to Barack. (Instagram/Michelle Obama)

Michelle also penned a sweet message to Barack back in August, when the former president celebrated his 61st birthday. “Life with you just keeps getting better every year,” she wrote in her tribute to her hubby. “You always make me proud. I love you.” When Michelle celebrated her birthday in January, Barack called her “My love, my partner, my best friend,” along with a sweet kissing photo.

Michelle and Barack tied the knot back in 1992. (Shutterstock)

Throughout 30 years of marriage, Barack and Michelle have been through so much together! Michelle was by Barack’s side during his brief time as Illinois Senator, before he made his run for president in 2008. Aside from the presidential career, Michelle and Barack also have two daughters: Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

This hasn’t been Michelle’s only tribute to her husband this year. She also shared a moving Father’s Day post for him in June. “Thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!” she wrote. For Mother’s Day, Barack shared a photo of his wife and daughters. “Thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world,” he wrote.