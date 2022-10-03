ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Barack & Michelle Obama Cozy Up On The Beach For Her 30th Anniversary Tribute

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYwDZ_0iKCWVFA00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Happy anniversary to Barack and Michelle Obama! The former president and first lady celebrated 30 years of marriage with a pair of sweet Instagram photos together on Monday, October 3. Michelle, 58, shared a sweet photo of the two of them walking together on the beach, as well as a throwback to their wedding photo back in 1992.

In the photo, the former president, 61, and first lady walked barefoot with white sneakers in their hands. Michelle stunned in a beige pair of pants and a matching sweater over a white t-shirt. Barack sported a black sweater and some bunched-up khakis as well as a white cap. They also revealed that they’d written “Barack + Michelle” in the sand. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, Barack Obama,” she wrote in the caption.

Barack shared another photo that seemed like it was taken during the same beach day with him cuddling up to his wife while sitting on a rock. “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” he wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blLEj_0iKCWVFA00
Michelle’s sweet tribute to Barack. (Instagram/Michelle Obama)

Michelle also penned a sweet message to Barack back in August, when the former president celebrated his 61st birthday. “Life with you just keeps getting better every year,” she wrote in her tribute to her hubby. “You always make me proud. I love you.” When Michelle celebrated her birthday in January, Barack called her “My love, my partner, my best friend,” along with a sweet kissing photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBdHR_0iKCWVFA00
Michelle and Barack tied the knot back in 1992. (Shutterstock)

Throughout 30 years of marriage, Barack and Michelle have been through so much together! Michelle was by Barack’s side during his brief time as Illinois Senator, before he made his run for president in 2008. Aside from the presidential career, Michelle and Barack also have two daughters: Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

This hasn’t been Michelle’s only tribute to her husband this year. She also shared a moving Father’s Day post for him in June. “Thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!” she wrote. For Mother’s Day, Barack shared a photo of his wife and daughters. “Thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world,” he wrote.

Comments / 130

imnotverykindtostupidhaveaniceday!
2d ago

Ohh America the greatest!!!! ………. Don’t we all wish this people were more grateful. ………broke as hell. Became a politician and a millionaire! ……

Reply
33
Guest
2d ago

BOTH got theys eyes closed! BOTH pretending they’s being kissed by someone else!!

Reply(2)
19
Guest
2d ago

Nothing more sickening to see a man kissing another man!

Reply(7)
65
Related
People

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message to Michelle on 30th Wedding Anniversary : 'I Won the Lottery'

Barack and Michelle Obama honored their milestone anniversary with touching tributes to one another Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary on Monday with heartfelt messages and personal photos. The 44th president, 61, shared a sweet carousel of memories on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo. Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," he wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Malia Obama
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Barack Michelle
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Thinks Mom's Kids' Book Is About Her: 'It's Quite Funny'

The tennis star will release her first children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai later this month Serena Williams's daughter loves her mom's new children's book — especially because she thinks it's about her! The tennis star, 40, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday where she chatted about her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai, which comes out later this month. Asked how her 5-year-old daughter Olympia likes the book, Williams shared that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes the book is actually...
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book

Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy