ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Pittsburgh

How online scams can lead to identity theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In growing numbers, people are losing their hard-earned money to online scams.Last year alone, $5.8 billion was lost by unsuspecting victims.Among the many tools, the thieves are using is Facebook by cloning identities.If you've ever gotten a message from a friend saying, "Hey you just sent me a friend request," that is the opening salvo to a fight that could turn costly.It's a fight for your information."The more information they might have on you, leaves you at greater risk, you know, as an individual," said James Quaid.And Quaid ought to know; he had his identity stolen and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

Text scams 101: How to spot smishing

There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Elderly People#Student Loan Forgiveness#Social Catfish
KLEWTV

Idaho Department of Finance issues consumer alert on romance scams

The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America, the agency announced Tuesday. Officials said the Department recently received one such complaint from an Idaho consumer who...
IDAHO STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy