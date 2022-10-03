Read full article on original website
Scam alert: How to spot an impersonator in your text messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs. How the scam works.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
5 Signs Someone Is Impersonating Your Bank To Scam You
You work hard for your money, so the last thing you want to do is inadvertently hand it over to a scammer pretending to be your bank. Unfortunately, these crimes are more common than you might...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the Elderly
A College Park, Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for taking advantage of elderly people in a lottery scam that cost victims millions. Credit: Simple Images (Getty Images)
How online scams can lead to identity theft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In growing numbers, people are losing their hard-earned money to online scams.Last year alone, $5.8 billion was lost by unsuspecting victims.Among the many tools, the thieves are using is Facebook by cloning identities.If you've ever gotten a message from a friend saying, "Hey you just sent me a friend request," that is the opening salvo to a fight that could turn costly.It's a fight for your information."The more information they might have on you, leaves you at greater risk, you know, as an individual," said James Quaid.And Quaid ought to know; he had his identity stolen and...
Text scams 101: How to spot smishing
There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
Thieves used Walmart gift cards to steal money in romance, financial scams, feds say
The men stole a combined total of more than $800,000, feds say.
Idaho Department of Finance issues consumer alert on romance scams
The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America, the agency announced Tuesday. Officials said the Department recently received one such complaint from an Idaho consumer who...
