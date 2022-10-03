FOXBORO -- Djordje Petrovic has been putting up zeros for the Revolution this season, earning him Team MVP honors in his first year with the club. The Revs broke the news to their goalkeeper in a unique and fitting fashion.Defender Andrew Farrell made the announcement that Petrovic had been voted the MVP by his New England teammates last week, presenting the goalkeeper with a platter of donuts spelling out "MVP." Because everyone loves donuts.The Revs shared footage of the delicious presentation on Tuesday.Petrovic, who joined New England from Serbian first-division side FK Čukarički in April, owns a 1.3 goals against average and a 6-7-7 record over his 20 starts with the club. He's put up a lot of donuts, racking up seven clean sheets for the Revs.Petrovic is the fourth keeper to earn Team MVP honors in New England, joining Walter Zenga (1997), Matt Reis (2006 and 2011), and Matt Turner (2020). He was also voted Player of the Year by his New England teammates, and is a candidate for 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO