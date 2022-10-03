Read full article on original website
Lucas Zelarayan may be a wizard, scores free kick goal from midfield for Columbus Crew
Lucas Zelarayán sure can kick that soccer ball. The Columbus Crew No. 10 has been one of MLS’s best dead ball experts from the moment he arrived in the league, but he may have outdone himself in his side’s 2-2 road draw with Charlotte FC Wednesday night. Zelarayán was hauled down at midfield, giving Columbus a free kick barely three steps into the home side’s half. There was no reason to suspect any danger as Zelarayán stood over the ball. He didn’t take the free kick quickly, and the Charlotte back four was focused and well-placed to cope with any long service...
Revs use donuts to announce Djordje Petrovic as Team MVP
FOXBORO -- Djordje Petrovic has been putting up zeros for the Revolution this season, earning him Team MVP honors in his first year with the club. The Revs broke the news to their goalkeeper in a unique and fitting fashion.Defender Andrew Farrell made the announcement that Petrovic had been voted the MVP by his New England teammates last week, presenting the goalkeeper with a platter of donuts spelling out "MVP." Because everyone loves donuts.The Revs shared footage of the delicious presentation on Tuesday.Petrovic, who joined New England from Serbian first-division side FK Čukarički in April, owns a 1.3 goals against average and a 6-7-7 record over his 20 starts with the club. He's put up a lot of donuts, racking up seven clean sheets for the Revs.Petrovic is the fourth keeper to earn Team MVP honors in New England, joining Walter Zenga (1997), Matt Reis (2006 and 2011), and Matt Turner (2020). He was also voted Player of the Year by his New England teammates, and is a candidate for 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
USWNT's Lindsey Horan: Hard to feel proud of time with Portland Thorns
United States attacker Lindsey Horan said it was hard to feel proud of her time with the Portland Thorns after reading the Yates report detailing abuse and misconduct in the NWSL and women's professional soccer. The report, which was commissioned by U.S. Soccer and released on Monday, described a league...
Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars Owners Step Away After Report
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said in a statement that he’s removed himself, as well as two executives, from decision-making duties, a day after an independent report was released detailing gruesome allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct National Women’s Soccer League players have endured. Hours later Tuesday, Chicago...
Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
USWNT's Alex Morgan talks NWSL, Mana Shim, Paul Riley
Monday saw the release of the independent investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and conducted by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates, which chronicled the extent to which abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was overlooked and ignored "systemically" by executives, coaches and club owners.
NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse
Merritt Mathias was drafted by FC Kansas City in 2013, the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The former Texas A&M defender went on to win a title with KC in 2014. She was traded to the Seattle Reign the following season, and she helped lead the team to a 2015 NWSL Shield. Then, in 2018, former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley convinced Mathias to join his club. For Mathias, now 32, who had known Riley since the start of her professional career, the trade offer to join the Courage seemed like the perfect opportunity to take her game to the next level. That year, the defender recorded an assist in the championship game as the Courage won the title.
How to watch New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: NHL preseason time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Rangers host the Boston Bruins for an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 5 (10/5/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on TNT, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The Rangers are...
Thorns, Timbers fire execs in wake of abuse report
The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC fired president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub on
