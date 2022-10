Per Maryland Lottery: A lucky Silver Spring man is seeing plenty of green, thanks to an Extreme Green scratch-off that came his way. The 47-year-old scored a $50,000 top-prize win on the $5 game. The Montgomery County resident found his lucky instant ticket at Courthouse Exxon located at 700 Rockville Pike in Rockville. After scratching the entire play area, he saw that one of his numbers matched 17, which was one of the winning numbers. That number had a corresponding prize of $50,000.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO