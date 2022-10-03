Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: How the Nittany Lions’ Future and Already Defeated Opponents Are Doing This Season
Sitting at 5-0 on the year with plenty of football left to play, the bye week means no time like the present to check in with future and past opponents to see how Penn State’s resume and strength of schedule is unfolding as the year rolls along. The Ones...
State College
Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
Penn State wrestling’s 2022-23 slate will feature seven home dual meets, including two at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the official schedule released by the program on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions’ season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov.11, against Lock Haven in Rec Hall. The team...
State College
Does Penn State Football’s Defense Deserve a Better Offense?
That’s how many points Penn State’s offense has averaged in its 11 Big Ten Conference games under O-coordinator Mike Yurcich in 2021-22. The 17 points that Penn State — hampered by driving rain and a flood of five turnovers — hung on Northwestern on Saturday didn’t help things, either.
State College
Penn State Football: At 5-0, Nittany Lion Bowl Projections Continue to Vary
Penn State sits at 5-0 on the year heading into the bye week ahead of a trip to Michigan to face the No. 4 Wolverines. While much of the Nittany Lions’ schedule ahead will dictate how the postseason goes, there’s no time like the present to start looking toward bowl season. This weekend’s 17-7 result over Northwestern didn’t change much about the outlook though.
State College
Penn State Football: Defensive End Smith Vilbert Unavailable for Rest of Season
Penn State football will be without one of its defensive lineman for the remainder of the year as coach James Franklin said on Tuesday evening that redshirt junior defensive end Smith Vilbert won’t play this season. Franklin did not expand on the details regarding Vilbert’s status with the team....
State College
Mobility and Connectivity Plan Looks to Future of Transportation Network in State College
State College has begun work on a comprehensive plan for the future of the transportation network in the borough. The Next Generation Connectivity and Mobility Plan will assess existing conditions and develop goals and projects for everything from bicycling to walking to public transit to vehicle traffic, State College Sustainability Officer Jasmine Fields said during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
State College
‘Roll On, Raiders’: Bellefonte Mayor Wants to Use Water Tower to Boost School, Community Pride
With hopes of bolstering both community and school pride, Bellefonte Mayor Buddy Johnson is working to have the Bellefonte Area School District slogan, “Roll on, Raiders,” displayed on the Bellefonte water tower. He just needs to a little more support to make it happen. The tower, which is...
State College
Ferguson Township Seeks State Grant for Next Phase of Cecil Irvin Park
Ferguson Township’s Board of Supervisors on Monday gave the go-ahead on a state grant application that could help fund the next phase of Cecil Irvin Park. Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize submitting a grant proposal for phase 2 of the park near Pine Grove Mills to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program fall funding round. Eligible projects include those that expand and rehabilitate parks to improve access to recreation, among other initiatives.
State College
Phoenix Academy to Host ‘Le Cirque d’Halloween’
Phoenix Academy of Performing Arts of Pennsylvania’s circus arts group, Cirque Phoenix, will ring in the fall season with a Halloween-themed original production this weekend. Cirque Phoenix’s latest show, “Le Cirque d’Halloween,” will premiere from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the academy located at 118...
State College
Longtime Centre County Prosecutor Smith Retires; McGoron Named Deputy District Attorney
The retirement of a longtime public servant has opened the door for a new deputy district attorney in Centre County. Mark Smith, the county’s first assistant district attorney for more than three decades, retired this month following 38 years of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” District Attorney Bernie Cantorna wrote in a statement. Smith began his career as a law clerk and first joined the Centre County District Attorney’s Office in 1985.
State College
Representation Matters: Diversity in Schlow Library Kids’ Books
As the head of children’s services at Schlow Centre Region Library, Paula Bannon believes representation matters. “From a children’s librarian standpoint, you just want every kid to be able to come into the library and feel welcome, and like they matter, and to see themselves in books,” she says.
