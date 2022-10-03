Read full article on original website
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
wjhl.com
The River to host 10th annual Craft & Goodies Fair
(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.
Kingsport Times-News
Quilts and death will be featured at Sycamore Shoals during October.
ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during the month of October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.
Johnson City Press
Bristol in Bloom celebrates Appalachian artists
BRISTOL — On Saturday, Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park will blossom with art and color for this year’s annual Bristol in Bloom Art Festival. Founded by artist Marcy Parks, Bristol in Bloom is an Appalachian regional art event featuring local artists, craftsmen and small business owners. More than 60 artists will be in attendance, each with unique pieces, stories and passions for art. The original Bristol in Bloom Art Festival was set to take place in 2020 but endured COVID-related delays until 2021.
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
wjhl.com
October events in downtown Kingsport
(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport Association and Craig Denison, with Bank of Tennessee tell us about upcoming events in the downtown Kingsport area. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton High seeking partners and vendors for pop culture convention
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga Literature class will be hosting the TuffyCon pop culture convention on Dec. 10 at Elizabethton High School. It is open to the public and will feature vendors, activities like Dungeons and Dragons, trading card games tournaments, cosplay contests, and workshops with students and experts.
JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sunshine before the Fling
Seniors came to the Big Glades park in downtown Wise to enjoy some early fall sun and warmth during the Wise Fall Fling’s annual Senior Citizens Day Wednesday. Free food, goodies from local merchants, live music and fellowship added to the pleasant weather. While the Fall Fling's main events...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
elizabethton.com
Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events
27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Bluegrass celebrating 40 years with concert
Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists who have direct connections...
Kingsport Times-News
Connect Downtown Johnson City introduces new fall concert series
Live music will be returning to Founders Park this fall. Acoustic Autumn, a free, four-week concert series, will be held each Thursday in October from 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy talent from local musicians and brews from local breweries each week.
Johnson City Press
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700
BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
Kingsport Times-News
Halloween themed Food Trucks & Flicks hosts trivia and Hocus Pocus
The town of Jonesborough will host a Halloween-themed Food Trucks & Flicks on Oct. 14 from 5-9 p.m. in Persimmon Ridge Park. The event will be held on the ballfields beside Wetlands Water Park. Food Trucks & Flicks will consist of a food truck rally, Halloween-themed trivia, an outdoor movie,...
Kingsport Times-News
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
Fall-O-Dendron Festival happening this weekend
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall is officially here and so are all the events celebrating arguably the most beautiful season of the year. The Fall-O-Dendron fest is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roan Mountain State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tom Niziol sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
wjhl.com
Sweet Potato Casserole and plenty of tasty chicken at Nick’s Restaurant & Catering
Chef Greg Saunders from Nick’s Restaurant & Catering, shows us his recipe for sweet potato casserole, and shares with us some of other great dishes at Nick’s in Kingsport!. For more information call 423-247-8601 or go to nicksrestaurantandcatering.com.
Johnson City Press
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
