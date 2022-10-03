Read full article on original website
Related
How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials
A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite its $3M drugs, Bluebird Bio may not survive
Bluebird Bio sells two of the most expensive drugs on the market, both priced at about $3 million per patient, but they may not be enough to keep the business afloat, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 3. Since August, the FDA has approved two of the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amylyx co-CEOs defend $158K price tag on new ALS drug
After Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced the price of its recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, the drugmaker's co-CEOs told Politico why it costs $158,000 for one patient's annual supply. "This price balances the needs of and input from the ALS community, will be supported by insurers, allows Amylyx to sustain programs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical groups urge FDA to add miscarriage management to abortion pill label
More than 40 organizations asked the FDA to amend the label on mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, to add miscarriage management to its drug approval label. The groups behind the petition include the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, SisterReach, Physicians for Reproductive Health and the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project. To clear access to the FDA-approved medication, the petition asks the FDA to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application or "eliminate or modify mifepristone's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy so that it is not unduly burdensome for that use."
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
US News and World Report
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
Healthline
Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think
A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca to acquire DNA medicine company
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the drugmaker AstraZeneca, plans to acquire LogicBio Therapeutics, a gene therapy company. AstraZeneca's offer price is $2.07 per share, the company said in an Oct. 3 news release, making the premium 660 percent and the total purchase price $68 million, according to the Boston Business Journal. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction, which is planned to finalize within four to six weeks.
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
iheart.com
FDA Approves Lou Gehrig's Disease Drug From Cambridge-Based Drugmaker
CAMBRIDGE Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for ALS from a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. The drug Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved without any large-scale human trials. The FDA says about 20,000 people are living with the chronic disease in the United States, and about 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, has no known cure and is usually fatal. The FDA says Relyvrio helped slow down the progress of the disease in its human trial.
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
healio.com
Older adults prescribed opioids at elevated risk for CV events, especially HF
Individuals aged 65 years or older who were prescribed opioids had increased risk for various CVD events, most prominently HF, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. Further, among women, opioid users had significantly higher risks for HF, stroke and mortality compared with women who did not use opioids, according to the study.
Comments / 0