Australian Open 2023 Day 4: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud; Djokovic advances
Upsets were the theme of the day at Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open. There were several surprising ones (more on those later), but the most impressive and consequential of the bunch was American Jenson Brooksby's defeat of Casper Ruud, the No. 2 men's seed. Brooksby, just 22 years...
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans (25), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. Tommy Paul, United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30), Spain, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman...
Brooksby tops No. 2 Ruud; Jabeur out, too; Djokovic wins
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Oh-so-close to completing a straight-set upset of No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, Jenson Brooksby frittered away three match points, sat down at a changeover and began yelling at himself. “How?! How?! God!!”. His face was flush, his emotions unhidden,...
Rafael Nadal Likely Out Six to Eight Weeks With Hip Flexor Injury
The world No. 2 clearly was hurting during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas
NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
