The 2019 Popeye's Cartoon Club hits print for the first time in a new anthology book
Clover Press and Yoe! Books have teamed up to publish a King Features art book featuring Popeye comics and pin-ups from dozens of creators
hypebeast.com
Burberry's "Night Creatures" Campaign Captures the Essence of Exploration
Luxury British houses are often steeped in history, and this couldn’t be truer for. . Established in 1856, Thomas Burberry built a brand on the principle that us Brits should have garments to keep us protected from our unpredictably dreary weather, which has enabled the brand to create an identity synonymous with outerwear. It’s a genre of clothing often attached to the idea of exploration — puffer jackets for cold winter walks, trench coats for breezy nights in the city, fleeces for brisk climbs, and now Burberry has released its latest campaign, titled “Night Creatures,” capturing the essence of exploration.
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in October
From Tricia Hersey's 'Rest Is Resistance' to George Saunders's 'Liberation Day'
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles
British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
hypebeast.com
Eight Asian Musicians Express Their Authentic Selves in "Real-To-Be" Fashion Story
Drawing on the idea of “Real-To-Wear”, the KENZO Fall/Winter 2022 collection delivers an authentic wardrobe that takes a forward-thinking approach to fashion. Creative director NIGO’s runway debut for KENZO stages a meeting between the Maison’s heritage and his own contemporary codes, in which he looks to the future by learning from the past. Through tailoring and workwear expressed largely in unisex silhouettes, NIGO creates a premise that unites and transcends conventional dress codes, breaking the barriers between formal-, sports- and streetwear.
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
5 new books to read this week
New releases range from gripping thrillers to heart-wrenching YA novels…Fiction1. The Tattoo Murder by Akimitsu Takagi, translated by Deborah Boehm, is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £6.99). Available October 6Agatha Christie was the queen of the locked room mystery – but now we have the opportunity to enjoy The Tattoo Murder. The novel is set after the Second World War, as Japan is starting to pick up the pieces of life after the bombs fell. Kinue Nomura managed to survive the war, but she doesn’t live for long after she displays her full back tattoo at...
hypebeast.com
The Bogey Boys Greens Collection Has Arrived
Bogey Boys has rolled out its latest offering, the Greens Collection, just in time for the Fall. In typical fashion for Macklemore‘s brand, the lineup includes polos, button-ups, cardigans, and tee shirts made primarily from blends of cotton to lean into the on/off course aesthetic and functionality, but don’t expect to find any of these items in the thrift shop.
hypebeast.com
Dave Takes London to Brazil for New Adriano-Inspired "Psycho" T-Shirt
Back in 2019, Streatham-raised U.K. rap star Dave released his debut album, Psychodrama. The album went on to win Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards, and since then, Dave has gone on to prove his worth as one of the most talented rap stars the U.K. has ever produced, with a second number one album with We’re All Alone In This Together. However, along with the roll-out of Dave’s Psychodrama, the 24-year-old musician also presented his “Psycho” merchandise, which has gradually evolved into its own fashion entity away from the music. With this being said, Dave had just been spotted in South America with Brazillian football legend Adriano and the link-up appears to have come with a new Adriano-inspired Psycho T-shirt.
hypebeast.com
Tom Sachs Redefines "Spaceships" in New Exhibition
Opening soon at Acquavella Galleries in New York. Space has long been a fascination for Tom Sachs. From moon landings to spacesuits and all the gadgets in-between, the acclaimed American artist has used the last frontier as a muse of sorts throughout his career spanning paintings, sculptures, installations and of course, loads of highly coveted sneakers with Nike. For many of us, however, the first thought of space travel isn’t so much the mysterious destinations or the gear seen in films, but rather the vessel to actually get there.
hypebeast.com
Studio Paolo Ferrari Brings Pops of Color to Chubby Furniture
From its Toronto base, Studio Paolo Ferrari has been crafting interiors and objects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Now, the team is marking its first-ever exhibition in the US, by bringing a collection of chubby-looking furniture pieces titled “Edition 4” to New York’s design co-op Colony.
hypebeast.com
Pick Your Dream Fashion Job With SUNNEI's New T-Shirt Drop
Italian co-ed label SUNNEI sure knows how to put on a show, its clothing often reflecting a humorous outlook on design. Playful, vibrant and young, founders Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina took to Milan Fashion Week this season to showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It was a spectacle as models camouflaged with show-goers and emerged from the crowd, hitting the runway to reveal a revolving door with an identical twin on the flip side (much like Gucci’s “Twinsburg” presented a few hours prior).
hypebeast.com
Aimé Leon Dore Unveils Its Next Batch of New Balance 650R Collaborations
Much of New Balance‘s success has been derived from its strategy to align with impactful collaborators in the realm of streetwear, and one of the brands that have garnered them a considerable amount of attention is Aimé Leon Dore. The NY-based label has assisted the brand through collaborations atop its 550 as well as through its founder Teddy Santis who has taken the reins on its ongoing MADE in USA collection, and now it’s lending its touch to another batch of 650R installments.
hypebeast.com
Bene Culture Prepares for the Cold With Its First FW22 Capsule
After presenting its graphic-heavy Pre-Winter lookbook earlier this year, emerging Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is now fully preparing itself for the breezy season ahead with its first drop for Fall/Winter 2022. The seasonal range explores a selection of cut-and-sew designs with the classic “Have You Seen Bene Culture?” slogan...
'Luda' isn't a book you read — it's a book you experience
Luda is a magical, multilayered, intoxicating story about identity, stardom, performance, lust, and death that could only have come from the prodigious mind of Grant Morrison.
hypebeast.com
XO Records Singer Chxrry22 Releases Debut EP ‘The Other Side’
Toronto singer Chxrry22 is telling the bittersweet story of missing a past partner on her new EP The Other Side. Out now, the cathartic R&B record charts the singer’s yearning for old love with her drive to prioritize herself across 7 tracks in a compact 20-minutes. “The Other Side...
hypebeast.com
RANRA Is Stepping Into a New Era
You may already be acquainted with RANRA, but perhaps via its former moniker, Arnar Mār Jōnsson – eponymously named after its co-founder who developed the brand alongside fellow Royal College of Arts alumni Luke Stevens. Now, the emerging label is rebranding itself under a fresh identity, which promotes a new studio for global collaborative practices, alongside material and genre exploration. The London-based brand is recognized for its attentive approach to performance-based outerwear paired with sustainable practices and quality craftsmanship made to last a lifetime. Designed for nature explorers and city-goers alike, the brand produces modern interpretations of core performancewear styles merged with streetwear influences to craft garments for any occasion.
hypebeast.com
'ONE PIECE FILM RED' Is Set to Take Over Times Square New York
Riding on the success of a domestic release, the ONE PIECE FILM RED anime is ready to take the international market by storm — starting with a massive New York Times Square billboard takeover. Timed with New York Comic Con, a full ad campaign is set to start on...
hypebeast.com
First Look at Bob Odenkirk in AMC's New Midlife Crisis Tale 'Straight Man'
After saying a heartfelt goodbye to Better Caul Saul, titular actor Bob Odenkirk returns to the AMC network with a new comedy-drama, Straight Man. The series is based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel of the same name and is set to focus on the struggles of a man going through a midlife crisis. Odenkirk plays William Henry Deveraux Jr., an anarchistic chairman of the English department at a struggling Pennsylvania college. While the story focuses on Odenkirk’s character, the series touches upon the individual struggles of the supporting characters including Odenkirk’s on-screen wife and Oliva Scott Welch, who plays his adult daughter. The cast also includes Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, and Cedric Yarbrough.
hypebeast.com
Netflix and HBO Reportedly Pitched 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show
In recent details highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and HBO were initially in the running for producing a Lord of the Rings TV series. Both streamers were pitching the Tolkein estate before Amazon landed the rights to develop the series which is now titled, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
