Back in 2019, Streatham-raised U.K. rap star Dave released his debut album, Psychodrama. The album went on to win Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards, and since then, Dave has gone on to prove his worth as one of the most talented rap stars the U.K. has ever produced, with a second number one album with We’re All Alone In This Together. However, along with the roll-out of Dave’s Psychodrama, the 24-year-old musician also presented his “Psycho” merchandise, which has gradually evolved into its own fashion entity away from the music. With this being said, Dave had just been spotted in South America with Brazillian football legend Adriano and the link-up appears to have come with a new Adriano-inspired Psycho T-shirt.

