wamc.org
New Dream Away Lodge owners say they want to maintain storied Becket establishment’s legacy
On Sunday, the Dream Away Lodge set Berkshire County social media ablaze with news that Daniel Osman had sold the venerable establishment after months of uncertainty about its future. “So, my business is very much outside of the world of Dream Away. I come from the film and television industry,"...
theberkshireedge.com
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
wamc.org
Agricultural Stewardship Association presents 2022 Landscapes for Landsake
The Agricultural Stewardship Association’s Landscapes for Landsake is an annual art sale and exhibition that celebrates both the agricultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the Upper Hudson Valley. Now in its 21st year, the show is the region’s largest art buying event of the season. It draws thousands of...
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
Some Hardwick residents ask selectmen to pull the reins on horse breeding, racing facility
HARDWICK - While Richard Fields spoke of his dream to site a thoroughbred race horse breeding, racing and retirement facility on Upper Church Street, some residents told selectmen that if Fields' dream were to come true, it would ruin theirs. At a public hearing Monday before selectmen, Fields and his business partner Robin...
iBerkshires.com
PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub
DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
theberkshireedge.com
Local rabbis respond to Carole Owens
We were surprised to look in the Edge on October 4 to find an article on Chanukah. Chanukah already? Still, if Halloween candy can be on display in the groceries as the school year gets started, perhaps it is never too early to start talking about Chanukah. Maybe we missed...
wamc.org
Albany Symphony begins 2022-2023 Season with Tchaikovsky's Fifth
The Albany Symphony Orchestra's Music Director and Conductor, David Alan Miller, joins us to discuss the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield an homage to chef-owner’s mother
Edward Donoso fondly recalls his late mother’s cooking as an early inspiration to becoming a chef and now owner of Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield. “All kinds of food she would cook,” Donoso, who grew up in Springfield, said standing behind the counter of his pizza shop at 2550 Main Street last week. “That’s what got my interest in food.”
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
thereminder.com
New owner reopens Sunderland staple with eye to the future
SUNDERLAND – Andrew Garlo is a new culinary hero. He saved Bub’s Bar-B-Q, one of the most popular restaurants in town. “On June 1 they were going to close down for good,” Garlo said. “I found out through a friend of mine. I worked here a few months…(then) all the financials came through and I purchased it on Sept. 1.”
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
williamsrecord.com
Williamstown’s hottest club is the new bike path
On a beautiful Thursday afternoon in mid-September, I grabbed my trusty bicycle (by “trusty,” I mean that gears six and seven do not work) and headed to the brand new bike path behind Cole Field, which stretches from the intersection of Syndicate Road and Route 7 to the far edge of The Spruces.
wamc.org
Traffic light drama
When you take I-90’s Exit 5 to Everett Road in Albany, in either direction you will, almost every day, encounter hungry, marginalized people seeking help. The exit ramps are real-time stages for these indigent and unhoused Americans – mostly but not exclusively men - who stand along the ramps, hoping for the attention of a motorist stopped at the light who might hand them a charitable dollar or two. This troupe of rootless human beings, reduced to the humiliation of begging, shifts in number and visibility as the weather changes and the hours of sunlight wax and wane. These are people who have been forced into the very real and shameful drama of American poverty.
wamc.org
Joe Pera talks with you from the stage of The Egg Oct. 7
Comedian Joe Pera's Fall Everywhere Else Tour, which follows his Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt, is coming to The Egg in Albany on Oct. 7. Pera’s projects include the beloved Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You,” “Relaxing Old Footage With Joe Pera,” and the book called “A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape.”
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
It was the grand-opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
