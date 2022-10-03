ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

7-hospital system files for bankruptcy

Pipeline Health System, which includes seven hospitals in three states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Oct. 2. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline said the decision to enter bankruptcy was prompted by several factors, including financial challenges tied to skyrocketing costs and delayed payments from insurance plans. "We intend for the restructuring...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon sends out safety alert after 2 students carjacked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A safety alert was sent to students at Carnegie Mellon University after two students were carjacked in the last week.  Police said they're investigating three incidents in Shadyside where victims were approached by gunpoint and demanded to give the suspects their car keys.  Pittsburgh police said the first incident happened on Sept. 29 on South Highland Avenue, while the second incident happened on College Street.  In both cases, witnesses told police that the victims were approached by three men with guns.  On Tuesday night, police said a CMU student pulled into their apartment parking lot on Alder Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Texas Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Texas State
City
Reno, TX
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Health
Lufkin, TX
Health
City
Reno, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Tribune-Review

3rd carjacking in a week reported in Shadyside

Pittsburgh Police responded to an armed carjacking and robbery in Shadyside on Tuesday night, marking the third carjacking reported in the neighborhood within the last seven days. At 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to the 5900 block of South Alder Street, according to the Department of Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotelnewsresource.com

Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger

Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfos#Nev
wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Plane makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power."It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wgnradio.com

Should kids with head lice be sent home from school?

Annette Washington, a dispatcher and manager with Lice Busters America, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the new guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics that determined that it’s unnecessary to isolate children with lice in school. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care

CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...
LOMBARD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy