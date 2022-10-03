CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...

LOMBARD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO