beckershospitalreview.com
7-hospital system files for bankruptcy
Pipeline Health System, which includes seven hospitals in three states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Oct. 2. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline said the decision to enter bankruptcy was prompted by several factors, including financial challenges tied to skyrocketing costs and delayed payments from insurance plans. "We intend for the restructuring...
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
A health system that owns hospitals in Uptown and Oak Park has filed for bankruptcy. California-based Pipeline Health has seven hospitals in three states including Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.
Water Commissioner Du Buclet says water is the ‘new gold’
Inspired by her parents’ work ethic and commitment to community and family, Cook County Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner (MWRD) Kim Du Buclet is on a mission to protect the county’s fresh water systems, save monarch butterflies and fight the effects of climate change. Elected to...
Carnegie Mellon sends out safety alert after 2 students carjacked
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A safety alert was sent to students at Carnegie Mellon University after two students were carjacked in the last week. Police said they're investigating three incidents in Shadyside where victims were approached by gunpoint and demanded to give the suspects their car keys. Pittsburgh police said the first incident happened on Sept. 29 on South Highland Avenue, while the second incident happened on College Street. In both cases, witnesses told police that the victims were approached by three men with guns. On Tuesday night, police said a CMU student pulled into their apartment parking lot on Alder Street...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,575 new cases, 13 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,575 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Monday.
3rd carjacking in a week reported in Shadyside
Pittsburgh Police responded to an armed carjacking and robbery in Shadyside on Tuesday night, marking the third carjacking reported in the neighborhood within the last seven days. At 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to the 5900 block of South Alder Street, according to the Department of Public Safety.
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
Corydon Times-Republican
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Plane makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power."It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
wgnradio.com
Should kids with head lice be sent home from school?
Annette Washington, a dispatcher and manager with Lice Busters America, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the new guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics that determined that it’s unnecessary to isolate children with lice in school. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care
CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...
