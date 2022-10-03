ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
CATAWBA, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control delivered an urgent message Tuesday. They said they were way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down. As of Tuesday afternoon, CMPD Animal...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD searches for missing girl in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public to help find a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday at her home on Oak Valley Lane near Briar Creek Road and Central Avenue. She was wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
WCNC

Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead following a shooting near Fox and Hound, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, a fight inside the restaurant sparked the deadly shooting. Police said the man later died at the hospital. At this time, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating several shootings in the city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neel Jadeja said he heard a crash and then saw two men struggling near one of the vehicles. Within a few minutes, he was witness to a shooting. "We got to keep our families safe our children safe, the people that come and try to live their lives safe," Jadeja said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Book your appointment for Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC

