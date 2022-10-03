Read full article on original website
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
PHOTOS: Mountaintop lodge is the most expensive home in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million, which makes it the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
Lack of affordable housing means more people are extending the amount of time they're staying in shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area shelters say more families are extending their stays due to inflation and rising rents. Shelter leaders say they don't anticipate the issue going away any time soon, and the slow turnaround times have a major impact on the number of families they can help.
Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control delivered an urgent message Tuesday. They said they were way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down. As of Tuesday afternoon, CMPD Animal...
CMPD searches for missing girl in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public to help find a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday at her home on Oak Valley Lane near Briar Creek Road and Central Avenue. She was wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts and...
'All we need in more time' | Dozens of families displaced from hotel that will become apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families at Econo Lodge, near Billy Graham Parkway, are being displace, with nowhere to go. The property was rezoned by Charlotte City Council and sold to a developer to turn it into workforce apartments, about two months ago. Now, tenants are being forced to...
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
Hoax school shooting calls made nationwide, including South Carolina, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Lancaster County schools are being checked out by deputies after reports of a shooter on campus Wednesday, but officials say there appear to be no signs of a shooting. Several other agencies also say this appears to be part of a larger trend of likely hoax calls.
Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
1 dead following a shooting near Fox and Hound, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, a fight inside the restaurant sparked the deadly shooting. Police said the man later died at the hospital. At this time, police...
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
CMPD investigating several shootings in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neel Jadeja said he heard a crash and then saw two men struggling near one of the vehicles. Within a few minutes, he was witness to a shooting. "We got to keep our families safe our children safe, the people that come and try to live their lives safe," Jadeja said.
Book your appointment for Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
