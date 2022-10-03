Read full article on original website
Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Police say that Jaclyn Sutherland has been located and is safe. Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office...
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
lptv.org
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
Man dies from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis police say a man who was shot on Monday died from his injuries on Wednesday morning. According to MPD, officers went to a report of a shooting near 26th and Freemont avenues north and found a man in his 20s with "life-threatening gunshot wounds," lying in an alleyway between Fremont and Girard avenues north.
drydenwire.com
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
drydenwire.com
fox9.com
Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
FOX 21 Online
HERMANTOWN: Three Dead After Plane/Home Crash, Investigation Begins
Hermantown, Minn. — Three people are dead after their plane crashed into a Hermantown home. Now, the investigation begins into what led to this tragic collision. It was just before midnight Saturday when a Cessna 172 plane disappeared from radar and surged through the second floor of a home, just inches from homeowner Jason Hoffman and his wife.
fox9.com
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days
(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified
The Minnesota BCA has identified the man who was allegedly armed with a sword when he was shot by police in North Branch on Friday, along with the three officers who shot him. The BCA says Erik Hammer, 31, was suicidal and in possession of a sword when officers opened fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
