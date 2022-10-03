ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center City, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ELK RIVER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
SHAKOPEE, MN
lptv.org

One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin

A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center City, MN
County
Cass County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Cass County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
FOX 21 Online

HERMANTOWN: Three Dead After Plane/Home Crash, Investigation Begins

Hermantown, Minn. — Three people are dead after their plane crashed into a Hermantown home. Now, the investigation begins into what led to this tragic collision. It was just before midnight Saturday when a Cessna 172 plane disappeared from radar and surged through the second floor of a home, just inches from homeowner Jason Hoffman and his wife.
HERMANTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days

(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy