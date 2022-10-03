ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man indicted in slaying of Akron teen Na'Kia Crawford

 2 days ago

An Akron man accused in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford has been indicted for murder by a Summit County grand jury.

Adarus Black, who is 19 but was 17 when Crawford was slain, was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult. The bind over was automatic because of Black’s age and the severity of the crime for which he is charged.

A grand jury recently indicted Black for one count of murder, an unclassified felony with a three-year gun specification.

An arraignment date hasn’t yet been scheduled in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Attorney John Alexander is representing Black.

Black was arrested in Georgia in February by the Ohio Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, along with Georgia law enforcement. The local task force received a tip about where Black was living under a fake name.

More: Adarus Black arrested in killing of Akron teen

Crawford, 18, was shot multiple times in June 2020 at the intersection of Howard and North streets in Akron while running errands with her grandmother.

Investigators, though, said this was a case of mistaken identity. They say Black thought the car he fired at belonged to a rival.

More: Na'Kia Crawford's family thankful for arrest; family asks who helped hide suspect

Black also was indicted on two unrelated drug charges.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man indicted in slaying of Akron teen Na'Kia Crawford

Comments / 8

James Fleming
2d ago

Where's the racist lawyer and the whole lack lives matter clown show?? I forgot white didn't do it so there is no money to hustle

Reply
10
90 shots more
2d ago

ohh this was the one where they swear a white person did it. I don't hear any apologies coming

Reply(2)
8
kay
2d ago

The guy says he thought it was a rival. What does that mean? You can shoot people you don’t like? Life in prison, period. Justice for you, sweet sweet angel

Reply
2
