Browns quick hits: 'Need to get to Wednesday' to evaluate Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

Kevin Stefanski did not rule out the possibility that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney could be back on the field next Sunday when the Browns play host to the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn't say they were going to, either.

Instead, the Browns coach is taking a "we'll see" approach to the status of his two All-Pro defensive ends just one day after both missed a 23-20 loss at Atlanta.

"I think we need to get to Wednesday and then kind of take in information as we go," Stefanski said on a Zoom call with the media Monday afternoon. "See how those guys feel. See how they look. Until we get to Wednesday, it's probably premature."

The loss to the Falcons was the first game this season both players had missed due to injuries. Clowney had been sidelined since the third quarter of the loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18 with an ankle injury.

Browns depth chart: Cleveland feels effects of being without Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney in loss

Garrett stayed in Northeast Ohio this past weekend continuing to recover from injuries sustained in last Monday's one-car accident. He sustained what has been reported as a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and a strained right biceps, along with multiple cuts and bruises.

An ESPN report on Sunday stated it is believed the injuries will "hinder" Garrett for 2-to-4 weeks. Stefanski declined to speak on the report other than to say that Garrett was feeling better on Monday.

"I don't know about that specific report," Stefanski said. "I would just tell you I want to get to Wednesday. I know he's feeling better, so we'll see where we are come Wednesday."

Browns vs Falcons: Cleveland laments mistakes, missed chances in Atlanta loss

The players will have Tuesday off before starting preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Stefanski had no updates Monday on any of the Browns' other injured players. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) and offensive tackle Joe Haeg (concussion) did not play due to injury, and running back Jerome Ford (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return.

Cleveland Browns sign Sam Kamara to practice squad

The Browns are adding former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Kamara to their practice squad, a source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report, quoting Kamara's agent, Matt Leist

Kamara played eight games for the Bears last season. He recorded 10 combined tackles, including seven solo, and one tackle for loss.

The Stoney Brook product was the NFL's preseason leader in quarterback hurries before being initially cut by the Bears. Chicago brought him back to its practice squad, but let him go on Sept. 9.

Young defensive linemen earn positive grades from teammates

The Browns went with a relatively unproven defensive line with Garrett, Clowney and Bryan out. End Isaac Rochell, who started for Garrett, was a sixth-year pro and the most experienced player along the line, ahead of third-year tackle Jordan Elliott.

Three other players stepping in were all within their first two years in the league. Second-year pro Tommy Togiai started in Bryan's place, and rookie Alex Wright started for Clowney and fellow first-year player Isaiah Thomas was a backup end.

“Honestly, the young guys came in and we were playing well, and we were still in the game the whole time," linebacker Sione Takitaki said Monday. "We were able to still kind of win the game. Obviously, the big question is to have those guys back, JD and Myles, is big. You know what those guys bring setting edges and being stout up front. Let those guys get healthy, and we will be happy when those guys return.”

Run defense comes up short against Atlanta Falcons

A day later, and the Browns remained as upset by their inability to slow down the Falcons' running game in the second half as anything else.

The Falcons came into the game as the league's fifth-ranked rushing offense, averaging 156.7 yards a game. That, however, was led mostly by a healthy Cordarrelle Patterson, who was No. 3 in the league in rushing entering the game.

Patterson, though, showed the effects of a knee injury which kept him from practicing most of last week, and landed him on the injured reserve list on Monday. He finished with 38 yards and a touchdowns on nine carries.

That wasn't a positive development for the Browns. Instead, backup Tyler Allgeier (84 yards, 10 carries) and former practice-squad player Caleb Huntley (56 yards, 10 carries) torched them in the second half.

With those two leading the way, the Falcons ran for 172 yards on 25 carries in the second half. That included a 10-play scoring drive all of which came on running plays that ended with Huntley's 5-yard run giving the Falcons a 17-13 lead.

"Obviously, when it came down to the fourth quarter, we were still in the game," Takitaki said. "But I felt like, we could've done better. Obviously, all around, we could've done better. It's not really one position group. I felt like we all had our downs at times in our position groups. To be honest, it's just about playing tight once it gets to the fourth quarter."

The Falcons ran on 18 of their final 21 plays, not including two kneel-downs at the end of the game. The only play in which they actually gained yards through the air of those final 21 was the 42-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that set up the go-ahead field goal.

Chester Rogers a potential option for 53-man roster

It's still too early in the week to truly guess what kind of moves await at the bottom of the active roster. However, Stefanski certainly didn't shy away from the potential that Chester Rogers could end up there when he was specifically asked about him.

“The roster is always fluid," Stefanski said. "You are always looking game to game who can help you. I think everything is possible, yes.”

Rogers was added to the active roster for the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, primarily as a punt return specialist. That's been an area in which the Browns have struggled significantly this season.

Demetric Felton Jr. handled those duties for the first two games, but was not active against the Steelers and did not play despite being active in Atlanta. Donovan Peoples-Jones handled the punt returns against the Falcons, averaging 3.5 yards on two returns as well as a fair catch.

Browns claim guard Drew Forbes, waive safety Richard LeCounte III

The Browns did make a late-afternoon move on the roster. They claimed guard Drew Forbes off the Detroit Lions' practice squad, and waived former 2021 draft pick, safety Richard LeCounte III

LeCounte is the first draft pick by the current front office to be waived. He was selected in the fifth round out of Georgia.

Forbes had been with the Browns throughout training camp. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, and was sidelined for the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns quick hits: 'Need to get to Wednesday' to evaluate Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

Akron Beacon Journal

Antoine Winfield Sr. honored in Akron and will be back home again to watch son face Browns

Antoine Winfield Sr. laughed about the depth his relatives provided on the banquet's seating chart. “We're deep tonight,” he quipped. Winfield's family members filled three or four tables Saturday night at Guy's Party Center, where they watched his induction into the Akron Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame. His mother and grandparents were among those in attendance.
AKRON, OH
Cavaliers Nation

Cavs shooting coach opens up on extensive offseason training with Isaac Okoro

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro is on the verge of starting what is arguably the most important season of his young NBA career thus far. The 2022-23 NBA season will be Okoro’s third in the league, and while he has already proven to be a powerful defender, his offensive game has left a lot to be desired. However, Okoro reportedly spent his 2022 offseason working tirelessly to try to improve his offensive game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

