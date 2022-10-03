UCLA Men's Soccer Loses to Washington in Another Tight Shutout

A highlight reel strike just before halftime was all the Huskies needed to hold off the Bruins in Westwood over the weekend.

The Bruins had fared well in 1-0 contests through the first chunk of the 2022 season, but they've now wound up on the losing end in back-to-back matches.

No. 21 UCLA men's soccer (5-4-1, 1-2-1 Pac-12) was unable to pull off an upset against No. 2 Washington (9-0-1, 2-0-0 Pac-12) at home on Sunday, getting shut out and ultimately dropping the showdown 1-0. The lone goal of the evening came just moments before halftime, putting the Bruins in a hole they were unable to dig out of for the final 45 minutes.

Washington's goal came off a set piece in the 43rd minute, which initially seemed like it had been blown up by UCLA's backline. A diving Bruin headed the long, curling pass out of the box, but it went right back to midfielder Imanol Rosales on the left wing.

Rosales sent the ball in again, this time finding forward Ilijah Paul, who headed it to his teammate just outside the 18-yard box. Midfielder Nick Scardina volleyed it just past the gloves of sophomore goalkeeper Nate Crockford, who conceded the goal despite his diving effort.

The Bruins had their fair share of chances to take a lead before that – and tie it up later in the contest – but none of them came to fruition.

Just eight minutes into the match, senior midfielder Jose Sosa sent a long pass up the middle to sophomore forward Jose Contell. The Spaniard tracked it down and got past the Huskies' defense, but when he found himself in a 1-on-1 with goalkeeper Sam Fowler, he fired it right into his chest.

Fowler made another save in the 25th minute, and freshman forward Thomas Raimbault sent a shot way over the crossbar off a clean feed from Contell. Raimbault had a header go over the goal in the 72nd minute as well.

UCLA didn't record another shot on goal until the 83rd, when Contell sent another one to the bottom right that Fowler saved. Washington changed goalkeepers after that play, leaving Jadon Bowton to close out the clean sheet.

The Bruins were unable to send a shot Bowton's way in the final seven minutes, and they were shut out for the second game in a row as a result.

Crockford made a few solid saves of his own, including two in a three-minute span in the opening 15 minutes. The Huskies' attack was far more persistent than the Bruins', firing off 11 shots compared to five by the blue and gold.

The one highlight-worthy screamer by Washington broke up Crockford's shutout, though, and UCLA's attack was unable to finish on the other end to keep their hopes alive.

With the loss, the Bruins are 2-4-1 since starting the season 3-0. The year opened with 1-0 victories over UC Irvine and Virginia Tech, and another against Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 24 seemed to slow UCLA's brief downturn, but getting swept at home by Oregon State and Washington – both by 1-0 final results – has turned the tables on their fortunes.

UCLA will try to get back in the win column Friday against San Diego State, remaining in Westwood for a one-game weekend. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks Los Angeles.

The Bruins are 1-3-0 in their last four home games, scoring just total three goals across those outings.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SCOTT CHANDLER/UCLA ATHLETICS