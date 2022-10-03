The Bitcoin halving, which is also known as “the halvening,” is the name for one of the most hotly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history. In May 2020, the number of bitcoin (BTC) entering circulation every 10 minutes – known as block rewards – dropped by half, from 12.5 to 6.25. It’s a milestone that was easy to see coming because it happens every 210,000 blocks (approximately every four years) and had happened twice before 2020.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO