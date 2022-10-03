ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Western Hills

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33 High School Football Showdown is well underway and we have seen some electric matchups this season including last week’s game between Fort Worth Dunbar and Western Hills.

If you missed out on all the excitement, we got you covered. Here are just some of the exciting highlights from last week’s matchup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

