‘Bring Your Own Tots’: Texas Theatre screening ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with film’s stars

DALLAS (KDAF) — Heat up some tots, bust out your “Vote For Pedro” shirt and head on down to the Texas Theatre next April for a screening of Napoleon Dynamite.

On April 1, 2023, almost 19 years after the film was first released in the U.S., The Texas Theatre will be hosting a screening of the hit film “Napoleon Dynamite” along with a discussion with the film’s cast members.

According to the event website , Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will be present at the event.

The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the cast-member discussion happening after the film. Tickets are now on sale for a little more than $45 per ticket. To buy your ticket, click here .

The event is BYOT: Bring Your Own Tots.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.