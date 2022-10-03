Wilkinson Center hosting Spirit of Taos fundraiser on Oct. 14

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo gives a shoutout to a nonprofit that’s providing pathways to self-sufficiency to those in need in North Texas.

The Wilkinson Center is hosting The Spirit of Taos fundraiser on Oct. 14, which is a huge event in Dallas each year.

“Dust off your boots and join us for a Southwestern seated dinner, live and silent auction, drinks and dancing!” as stated on The Wilkinson Center’s website .

Jenny is honored to announce she will be the emcee for the evening. “I’ve been to the event in the past and I’m telling you it is a blast,” Jenny said.

Even if you can’t attend, you can still bid on auction items. To reserve your tickets, click here .

