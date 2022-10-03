Chesterfield Homicide Suspect Arrested

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police have arrested a suspect in relation to the September 30 homicide of David Rosado. After responding to a call at around 5 o'clock Friday morning, Police found Rosado, dead from "multiple gunshot wounds," lying in the street. Kevin Haymore, 21, was arrested in relation to the homicide on Sunday.

Haymore is being charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Chesterfield Police say that they turned their focus towards Haymore as a suspect after talking to community members, and are asking anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers at (804)748-1269 — all tips can remain anonymous.

Chesterfield Police say that, at this point, they do not believe this shooting to have been a random act.