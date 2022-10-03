ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Homicide Suspect Arrested

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKFfS_0iKCUFIM00

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police have arrested a suspect in relation to the September 30 homicide of David Rosado. After responding to a call at around 5 o'clock Friday morning, Police found Rosado, dead from "multiple gunshot wounds," lying in the street. Kevin Haymore, 21, was arrested in relation to the homicide on Sunday.

Haymore is being charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Chesterfield Police say that they turned their focus towards Haymore as a suspect after talking to community members, and are asking anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers at (804)748-1269 — all tips can remain anonymous.

Chesterfield Police say that, at this point, they do not believe this shooting to have been a random act.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond Police say progress made in cases of teen shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief is out with an update on recent shooting cases involving teenagers. “Trying not to give up too much of the case because they’re making great progress with it. It’s possible that they were. It was not random. It was not random,” said Chief Gerald Smith.
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Female suspect wanted for burglary in progress call in Freeman, Virginia

On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
FREEMAN, VA
NBC12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video. In the minute-and-a-half-long video filmed on Sept. 20, one man is seen sneaking into the garage, about 15 seconds later another man appears. The two appear to dance around for a bit and then come up with a game plan to just as stealthily as they came in sneak out with a pipe bender.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chesterfield Police
NBC12

17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in New Kent that left one person dead Tuesday night. Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of Courthouse Road. Officials say a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling along Courthouse Road...
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Warfield man charged with rape, other charges

LAWRENCEVILLE – Justin Rashad Hill, 28, from Warfield, Virginia is charged with rape, strangulation, assault and battery and abduction on Sept. 27, 2022. He is being held on no bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-day investigation...
WARFIELD, VA
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
723
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy