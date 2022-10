Southeast Warren sophomore running back Trey Fisher snagged nearly 44% of the vote to take Iowa Athlete of the Week honors for Sept. 19-25.

Creston junior running back Brennan Hayes was second with 39%.

Fisher captured the honor by rushing for 221 yards and four touchdowns and had 56 yards and a TD receiving as the Warhawks improved to 5-1 with a 52-20 win over Montezuma.