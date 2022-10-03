Vote now: Who should be the Iowa high school Team of the Week? (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

By Barry Poe

West Hancock football

The Eagles moved to 6-0 with a 31-18 victory over state-ranked Hartley-Melvin Sanborn and have won 19 straight games dating back to last season.

Lewis Central football

Iowa’s defending Class 4A state champions show no signs of letting up and blasted Des Moines Hoover 63-14 on homecoming for its 15 th straight win dating back to last season.

Underwood football

The Eagles blanked Treynor 54-0 for their sixth game in a row with 50 points or more and are averaging 58.5 points per game this season.

Carroll Kuemper Catholic football

The 6-0 Knights blanked East Sac County 63-0, their third straight game of 55 points or more.

West Branch football

The Bears stayed unbeaten at 6-0 with a 49-13 victory over previously unbeaten Durant in a key Class 1A matchup.

Marion volleyball

The Wolves (26-3), No. 2 in the last SBLive volleyball rankings, stretched their winning streak to six matches in a row by winning the Waterloo Columbus tournament.

Pleasant Valley volleyball

The defending Class 5A state champions have won six in a row, including the Western Dubuque Invitational on Saturday.

North Scott volleyball

The Lady Lancers, battling Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title, ran their win streak to six with a win over Clinton.

Assumption volleyball

Assumption, No. 6 in the SBLive rankings, has won eight matches in a row, the latest a 3-0 sweep of Davenport West.

Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball

The Saints swept six foes to win the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament, extending their winning streak to 17 in a row and improving to 26-1 on the season.

North Polk boys cross country

No. 1-ranked (Class 3A) North Polk, led by Zach Sporaa’s first-place time of 16:09.74, posted its sixth meet win of the season, outscoring Gilbert 25-37 while emerging victorious at the Nevada Invitational.

Van Meter girls cross country

The third-ranked (Class 2A) Van Meter girls, paced by Clare Kelly’s winning time of 20:31.99, tallied a perfect score of 15 points (placing runners first through fifth) while winning the Osceola Invitational.

Iowa City High boys cross country

Fifth-ranked (Class 4A) Iowa City City High had two runners clocked under 16 minutes (including Ford Washburn’s blazing winning time of 14:50.58) while tallying 31 points to win its own meet.

Muscatine football

The Muskies came away with a 42-31 win over Dubuque Hempstead as Ty Cozad exploded for 450 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Don Bosco football

Eight-player power Don Bosco stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 64-12 win over Dunkerton, its fourth game in a row with at least 60 points.