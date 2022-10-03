ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This country music power couple is returning to Charlotte, this time to build homes

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A Habitat for Humanity event will bring a country music power couple to Charlotte next year, the organization announced Monday.

Grammy Award winners Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will participate in Habitat’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, and Charlotte will serve as the host city.

Former President Jimmy Carter works between his wife, Rosalynn Carter, right, and singer Trisha Yearwood, left, at a Habitat for Humanity building site Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Behind Yearwood is her husband, singer Garth Brooks. Mark Humphrey/AP

The event, which is returning from a three-year pandemic hiatus, will be held at Habitat Charlotte ’s newest development, The Meadows at Plato Price , in October 2023. It will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Habitat Charlotte’s launch, the group said in a statement Monday.

The Meadows project is a 9-acre property off Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte. It’s named for the Plato Price School, an education and civic space on the same site for the city’s Black community from the early 1900s through the mid-60s.

It’s the second time the initiative has come to Charlotte, the statement added.

Former President Jimmy Carter — who turned 98 on Saturday — and first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, who’ve long worked with Habitat, participated in the first build, held in 1987 in Optimist Park. The Carters will not attend next year’s event in person because they no longer travel, Habitat Charlotte said in its statement.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, including Former President Jimmy Carter, work on homes in Charlotte’s Optimist Park area in 1987. Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

Brooks and Yearwood also have been longtime advocates for Habitat’s work, becoming involved with the organization in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The couple were last in Charlotte in July as part of Brooks’ latest stadium tour. He played back-to-back nights at Bank of America Stadium, and Yearwood joined him on stage.

‘Pay homage’: New affordable homes planned for historic Black school site in Charlotte

Garth And Trisha Returning To Charlotte

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood are returning to the city they left in triumph following his world tour in July. Our city. Charlotte. Now wait, before you start calling Ticketmaster and going nuts, there is not a concert associated with this visit. No, Country Music’s number one power couple is coming back to participate in Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Charlotte is serving as the project’s home city.
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
