This country music power couple is returning to Charlotte, this time to build homes

A Habitat for Humanity event will bring a country music power couple to Charlotte next year, the organization announced Monday.

Grammy Award winners Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will participate in Habitat’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, and Charlotte will serve as the host city.

Former President Jimmy Carter works between his wife, Rosalynn Carter, right, and singer Trisha Yearwood, left, at a Habitat for Humanity building site Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Behind Yearwood is her husband, singer Garth Brooks. Mark Humphrey/AP

The event, which is returning from a three-year pandemic hiatus, will be held at Habitat Charlotte ’s newest development, The Meadows at Plato Price , in October 2023. It will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Habitat Charlotte’s launch, the group said in a statement Monday.

The Meadows project is a 9-acre property off Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte. It’s named for the Plato Price School, an education and civic space on the same site for the city’s Black community from the early 1900s through the mid-60s.

It’s the second time the initiative has come to Charlotte, the statement added.

Former President Jimmy Carter — who turned 98 on Saturday — and first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, who’ve long worked with Habitat, participated in the first build, held in 1987 in Optimist Park. The Carters will not attend next year’s event in person because they no longer travel, Habitat Charlotte said in its statement.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, including Former President Jimmy Carter, work on homes in Charlotte’s Optimist Park area in 1987. Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

Brooks and Yearwood also have been longtime advocates for Habitat’s work, becoming involved with the organization in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The couple were last in Charlotte in July as part of Brooks’ latest stadium tour. He played back-to-back nights at Bank of America Stadium, and Yearwood joined him on stage.

