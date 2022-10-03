Read full article on original website
Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Drivers Out of Control?
There has been some growing concern from residents in Battle Creek about drivers blowing stop signs and generally being reckless drivers. The conversation has been brought up on multiple platforms, and most recently, a few drivers shared their stories about almost getting into accidents after seeing a careless driver violate driving laws:
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
Free car seat safety check and giveaway in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – Michigan State Police are giving out free car seats for families who qualify. A free car seat check event by MSP and the National Faith & Blue is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kalamazoo First Assembly of God, 5550 Oakland Drive, police said in a news release.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
