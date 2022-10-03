ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
103.3 WKFR

Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Drivers Out of Control?

There has been some growing concern from residents in Battle Creek about drivers blowing stop signs and generally being reckless drivers. The conversation has been brought up on multiple platforms, and most recently, a few drivers shared their stories about almost getting into accidents after seeing a careless driver violate driving laws:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!

A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages

If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
PORTAGE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Free car seat safety check and giveaway in Portage

PORTAGE, MI – Michigan State Police are giving out free car seats for families who qualify. A free car seat check event by MSP and the National Faith & Blue is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kalamazoo First Assembly of God, 5550 Oakland Drive, police said in a news release.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

